7 best Minecraft Bedrock add-ons for decorations

Add-ons are one of the most exciting features in Minecraft Bedrock. These third-party packs are essentially mods, as they can be mixed and matched according to players' preferences. One of the most popular genres of add-ons is decorative add-ons, which add pieces of furniture or new blocks and items to make builds and bases look better.

Detailed below are seven of the best Minecraft Bedrock add-ons for decorating builds, as well as what makes them so useful. The creator of such content and the price are included as well, for ease of finding them on the Marketplace.

7 of the best Minecraft Bedrock add-ons for decorations

1) Decocraft

Cost: 990 Minecoins

990 Minecoins Creator: Razzleberries

Decocraft is an amazing add-on for decorations for one main reason: it features over 1000 different pieces of furniture, with the promise of more to come in the item's Minecraft Marketplace description. This includes all the staple items such as beds, chairs, and lamps, as well as more niche items like pool tables and easils.

2) More Blocks

The blocks featured on the More Blocks Marketplace page (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 990 Minecoins

990 Minecoins Creator: RareLoot

More Blocks is the latest add-on mentioned so far. It aims to give builders a new range of blocks in different styles and textures to build with, rather than just pieces of furniture. Many of these blocks are perfect decorations, as they are smaller items that add depth and visual interest to whatever build they're used in.

3) Another Furniture Add-On

The Another Furniture Add-On also comes with a guidebook for players (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 0 Minecoins

0 Minecoins Creator: Starfish Studios

Another Furniture is the first free Minecraft add-on featured thus far. This amazing decoration-based add-on doesn't bring the same number as the rest of the entries mentioned thus far, but makes up for it in quality.

It adds colorful variants of all the staple pieces of furniture, including couches, chairs, tables, clocks, rugs, lamps, stools, and curtains. There might not be 1000 different items included here, but there are more than enough options for creative builders to construct something fun.

4) Furniture Add-On

Cost: 660 Minecoins

660 Minecoins Creator: Honeyfrost

Furniture is inarguably one of the best decorative add-ons available to Bedrock players. It adds a mind-boggling 12,000 functional pieces of furniture and decorations available in four dozen different colors. This amazing add-on has options for anything a player could need, and in a plethora of colors as well.

5) FURNITURE Add-On

Cost: 1340 Minecoins

1340 Minecoins Creator: XP Games

The FURNITURE Add-On, or FURNITURE for short, is the most expensive entry on this list, costing a whopping 1340 Minecraft Minecoins. However, it more than justifies the price, boasting over 1000 different craftable furniture options. There are also functional pieces of furniture, such as tables, chairs, and containers, adding some utility to the aesthetics.

6) Tinkers' Construct

Tinkers' Construct might not seem like a decorative add-on, but it is (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 990 Minecoins

990 Minecoins Creator: FTB

Tinkers' Construct is noticeably different from the rest of the add-ons mentioned so far. It's not a dedicated furniture or decoration pack. Instead, it's essentially a Minecraft overhaul mod converted into a Bedrock add-on. It adds new metals, armor, weapons, and a large smeltery. The smeltery and its related blocks are what make Tinkers' Construct one of the best decorative add-ons.

These blocks are amazing options for fans of steampunk or technopunk aesthetics and would make for great choices when decorating factories or mechanically-inspired Minecraft survival bases. The add-on also brings a ton of features to mess around with, providing several extra hours of content.

7) All The Wool Add-On

A small selection of wool from All The Wool (Image via Mojang)

Cost: 0 Minecoins

0 Minecoins Creator: Jigarbov Productions

All The Wool is another free decorative add-on available via the Marketplace. This add-on, as the name implies, greatly expands on the colors of wool normally available from a Minecraft wool farm. There are hundreds of wool colors available with this add-on, including numerous styles to suit any build or occasion.

