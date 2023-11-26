7 best Minecraft campsite builds

Within the gaming community, exploring the grand world of Minecraft is quite popular, but so is building due to the almost endless creative possibilities within the game. Campsites are an incredible way to make a house that blends with the outdoors, but it can often be hard to come up with your own designs, so take a look at this article for inspiration.

Camping is one of the best ways to fully immerse yourself in the world of Minecraft. We'll examine the top seven Minecraft campsite designs in this post.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Incredible campsite builds to make in Minecraft

1) Aesthetic Campsite

To begin with, people who value the beauty of nature would love this aesthetic campground. The build incorporates natural features such as the grass around your campsite and anything in your surroundings. The design also uses ornamental elements like lanterns to create a calm environment.

Your guests will feel at ease and a part of the natural world after staying at this campsite. This build makes for a fantastic type of build on a roleplay server due to it not being an incredibly practical Minecraft creation. The design comes from YouTuber Melthie.

2) Campsite Survival Base

It's crucial to pick a secure spot and prepare the required supplies before establishing a campsite survival base. Before starting this build, you must prepare food and gather enough supplies to withstand any impending threats. To keep out hostile mobs, fortify the camp like in the video.

This build has an active campfire in the middle with a cauldron on top to make it look as if you're preparing food or boiling something. Be sure to try this campsite on a survival server built by Minecraft YouTuber IrieGenie.

3) Tents and a Campsite

A campsite is not complete without tents. Arrange a quaint configuration of vibrant tents, and don't forget to include enough room for storage. This is quite a beautiful build, with the builder making a red and green tent to add contrast to the whole design.

This design is not incredibly practical for normal survival, but you're always free to just copy the tents from the tutorial. It also includes tons of wildlife, like leaves, wood, and haybales, in the surroundings to give a natural vibe. The campsite was created by YouTuber BrokenPixelSK.

4) Wooden Campsite

This build features a wooden campsite with a range of cabins and stalls. Create a warm and rustic ambiance with the wooden materials. For warmth and atmosphere, don't forget to include a campfire. This design was created by Minecraft YouTuber Mr.Potatoe, who has made tons of amazing builds.

Be sure to collect tons of wood to ensure you don't have to pause building and gather more at any point.

5) Campsite and Campfire

Establish a campsite with a campfire at its heart. The ideal method to bring everything together may be through a focal point. For a rustic vibe, construct separate seating places out of logs. Make sure everyone is cozy by adding lanterns inside the tents.

The build itself is quite small and would be simple to create, even for beginners. The tents are small but have enough room for a bed, chests, crafting table, and even a furnace. This campsite design was made by YouTuber MrKnock.

6) Summer Campsite

This small tent setup is ideal for anyone who wishes to construct a campsite that perfectly embodies summer. This build also includes a nice little food outlet where you can live.

This type of build would be fantastic if put next to the water so you can have a small tent and food spot near the water. The design was created by YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft.

7) Bonfire and Campsite

Nothing beats a campground and bonfire together. Place logs in a circle around the fire for seating, and be sure to include your tent close by for a nice ambiance. This campfire design requires you to get wool blocks to create the tent, and if necessary, you can switch it out for a different block.

This building tutorial was created by YouTuber BlenDigi. If you're looking for a nice home that incorporates the world around you, don't miss out on this campsite.