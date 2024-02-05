7 best Minecraft cottage builds

Players can build whatever their heart desires in the popular video sandbox game Minecraft. Cottages are among the numerous buildings that players can build, and they have a certain allure. Minecraft builders are increasingly choosing charming, comfortable homes because they let them realize their fantasies of living in a fairytale.

In this article, we look at seven cottage designs that will bring your Minecraft world to life.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft cottage builds that look gorgeous

1) Cherry Blossom Cottage

Enter a realm of sublime splendor with the Cherry Blossom Cottage. This build's pink tones and delicate floral details are reminiscent of the entrancing sight of cherry blossom trees in bloom, making it a perfect build for anyone looking to make a home in the cherry blossom biome.

Even more cherry blossom trees can be added to the area around the cottage. Take in the peace and quiet of this construction and allow your thoughts to wander among the falling pink petals. This build would be fantastic on a Minecraft SMP server. Snishinka is the YouTuber behind this cottage design.

2) Small Fantasy Cottage

This Small Fantasy Cottage is perfect if you've ever imagined yourself living in a woodland straight out of a fairy tale. Capturing the sense of a fairytale refuge, this structure is tucked away behind towering trees and concealed in lush greenery.

This cottage's charming design, small appearance, and nature embellishments make it blend perfectly with the enchanted woodland setting. A Small Fantasy Cottage can help you turn your Minecraft environment into a magical place. This build is for a fantasy Minecraft server made by YouTuber KoalaBuilds.

3) Mushroom Cottage

The Mushroom Cottage lets you lose yourself in a whimsical and adventurous world. This build, which took inspiration from the fanciful world of fungi, uses Minecraft mushroom blocks alongside grass for the roof of the gorgeous cottage.

This cottage is in a woodland environment but could be built anywhere else, too. Reaching new heights of innovation and imagination in your Minecraft world, the Mushroom Cottage provides a distinctive and captivating construction experience. This build was designed by YouTuber Jax and Wild.

4) Aesthetic Cottage

The Aesthetic Cottage is built for users who value aesthetics and like blending style with practicality. The structure has beautiful elements, including well-designed interiors, lanterns hanging around the outside of the house, and a neat little entrance.

With its tastefully designed flora and gorgeous surroundings, the Aesthetic Cottage transforms into a graceful haven within the Minecraft universe. This build is made primarily out of wood, so if you're looking to build this in a survival world, you'll want to watch the tutorial by YouTuber Ayvocado to figure out what type of wood is required.

5) Cute Light Blue Cottage

The Cute Light Blue Cottage is a modern option that should appeal to many. The windows and flowers surround the outside to make a small garden, while the gentle pastel color scheme offers a serene feel.

Its interior, with its snug nooks and understated yet exquisite architecture, is the ideal place to unwind and let your creative juices flow. This build was made by popular Minecraft YouTuber and builder Croissant Cat.

6) Fairytale Cottage

The Fairytale Cottage lets you venture into a world of wonder and magic. This fanciful construction is something straight out of a children's book. The charming cottage was built using a unique blend of materials, such as a brick roof and wooden beams.

This is somewhat of a bigger build compared to other entries on the list. But if you're looking for a grand cottage, this might just be the design for you. This specific Minecraft cottage was constructed by YouTuber BigTonyMC.

7) Survival Starter Cottage

A Survival Starter Cottage offers a comfortable and useful place to stay when beginning a new survival adventure. Constructed from readily available materials, including wood and cobblestone, this cottage guarantees gamers have all they need to survive.

This straightforward but quaint build can be made into a comfortable, sustainable base for bigger expeditions by adding closets, work rooms, and a small farm. This cottage was designed by YouTuber Ayvocado, if you're new to the game, this is an amazing choice.