7 best Minecraft pranks to try on your friends

Minecraft is an enjoyable, beautiful, and aesthetic game while terrifying and sometimes quite difficult. However, players should remember that it is, after all, a video game and that it is meant for players to have fun while playing it.

One of the best ways to have a little bit of raw fun in the game, especially when playing with friends, is to pull pranks on them. This can lighten the mood after a somber combat experience or a failed speedrun. The following pranks are some of the simplest and most fun pranks in the game, among the many on the internet.

Minecraft pranks to leave your friends confused

Note: Credit for all seven entries goes to YouTube/blocks. The video above featuring all seven pranks (out of the 10) can be used as a reference by players hoping to replicate the working of a single or multiple pranks (especially to see where and how all the redstone circuits are made).

Pranks involving TNT are some of the most fun and chaotic among the pranks players can attempt in Minecraft. This particular prank has players setting up a barrel or chest inside their house. This chest has a valuable item (in this case, a diamond) that the player’s friend wants to steal.

However, that friend does not know that as soon as the barrel/chest is opened, the action will set off a group of TNT below, blowing them up and killing them. The TNT is hooked up to a redstone comparator using redstone dust and activated using a redstone torch.

This prank uses the chicken mob in the game to confuse players. Players need a tree, a hopper, a redstone comparator, restone dust, a dispenser, and a few chickens or chicken spawn eggs to set it up. The system is set up inside the tree, and the redstone is used to launch the chicken eggs that the pre-existing chickens send to the dispenser from the hopper. Friends are likely to keep searching for the mysterious egg-throwing entity.

5) Did It Rain

One of the simplest Minecraft pranks out there, this one requires players to carry multiple water buckets with them if it is attempted in survival mode. If tried in creative mode, players can use one bucket. The objective is to fill the prank target’s entire house with water. Every block should be covered in water, with different types of fish released in the house.

This Minecraft prank is great to try out near a friend’s newly built house. Players need to get a dozen jungle or spruce saplings and plant them in groups of four near the target’s house. If treated with enough bonemeal, these trees can grow ridiculously tall in seconds. The targe will then have to physically remove the trees, which takes a ton of time.

This Minecraft prank revolves around a small but effective trap. Also, players must wait until the target is offline to gain more time and surprise them when they return for this to work. To set this up, players need to dig down three blocks and set up a redstone and piston system, covering the area with signs.

Players will need to dig down 25 more blocks and cover the hole with gravel. Finally, the player needs to set up a pressure plate at the target's front door. Next time, when the target logs in and walks out, they will step on the pressure plate, fall 28 blocks, and receive a ton of fall and crushing damage, resulting in death.

This prank makes it seem like the player is getting attacked by invisible entities. The target must have an area full of carpets for this. Players will need to build a small pool of water inside the target’s house, right below the carpet. Fill the pool with pufferfish, cover up the carpet as it was, and watch the fun.

1) 200 IQ

This prank uses a classic trap from Minecraft’s history: the cobweb trap leading into lava. In this scenario by BBlocks, the player is expecting to get griefed by his friends and therefore starts to set a trap for them.

Using a redstone setup, some pistons, some cobblestone (or the block your house floor is made of), and a lever, players can create a false floor that opens up into a lava trap. Players can give a misleading name to the lever's function, which can trick griefers into using the lever and fall into the trap.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

