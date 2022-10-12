7 best Minecraft starter home ideas for beginners in 2022

Building a house in Minecraft is one of the most important tasks on a survival player’s agenda. During the day, players get a lot of time to explore and collect resources, mostly without the danger of being overrun by hostile mobs or other dangerous natural elements.

However, once night falls, the Overworld’s surface as well as the cave system turns into a hot zone for dangerous mobs such as creepers, skeletons, and spiders. In this regard, there are several methods to build a starter survival house.

Every player has their own perspective on one, and many share their experiences on online platforms like Reddit and Twitter. This article takes a look at seven of the best Minecraft starter houses for The Wild Update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft 1.19: 7 interesting house designs for beginners

7) Copper-based starter home

This survival house design was presented by a Minecraft Redditor named u/Strumboo. The structure is made using copper, while the other half is made using wood and solid blocks. The lower part features the entrance to the build as well as some windows, redstone lamps for lighting, and different types of wooden slabs, planks, fences, and trapdoors for decoration.

The upper part, on the other hand, primarily includes blue and cyan-colored blocks, prismarine blocks, dark prismarine, and blocks of copper at different stages of the oxidation process. A small tower is made beside the upper section, out of deepslate, cobblestone, and different types of stained glass blocks.

6) Woodland starter home

One of the most basic builds on this list is also one of the cleanest. The name for this Minecraft build stems from the fact that it looks similar to that of a woodland mansion in Minecraft. The house is built almost entirely from wood, and includes many different components that are made from it.

The walls are made using oak planks, sections of the balconies and the outer fence are made using oak logs, and the roof is made using oak slabs. Additionally, the house uses spruce trapdoors. Finally, the entrance has two brick fences as pillars for the gateway.

5) Survival starter home

This Minecraft house is hidden away inside a forest, towards the base of a hill filled with flowers, ponds, grass, berry bushes, and birch trees. The player has used birch wood for almost every aspect of the build. An archway made of birch planks, slabs, trapdoors, and stairs guard the entrance, with birch buttons as decoration.

A second layer of the arch is also visible, and is made using mangrove planks, slabs, and trapdoors. Additionally, the door is also made with mangrove wood. Finally, the walls and interior of the house are made using mud bricks, and have glass windows.

4) Stardew valley starter home

As the title suggests, this Minecraft house is a recreation of a typical house from the popular 2D role-playing simulator, Stardew Valley. It is built in the form of a small hut with a tilted roof made from brick stairs and slabs, and walls made using oak planks and slabs.

The door of the house is wooden, its windows are made using glass panes, and trapdoors are used as shutters. A few wooden logs can be seen beside the house as well as a half wall, made of granite blocks that can be seen on one side.

3) Mangrove starter home

This Minecraft house is named after the biome it was built in. The mangrove biome is one of the most recent additions to the game, branching out the capabilities and traits shown by the swamp category of biomes. The hut is built in a secluded part of the biome, with thick trees and scores of mud blocks covering it.

The structure is primarily built from swamp-based materials. The roof is made using mangrove logs and slabs, while the walls use mud bricks, cobblestone, and more logs. Mangrove roots and dark oak slabs are also included.

2) Simple starter home

This short timelapse showcases an easy starter house that can be a great source of help for any new builder in Minecraft. The build mimics a new player at work, as it is somewhat shoddy and uses different types of blocks in one wall. Each wall includes a mix of cobblestone, andesite, and gravel. The roof is made using oak slabs, while decoration is handled by buttons, fences, and trapdoors.

1) Cliff-Side starter home

The final build was supposedly a structure made when the Minecraft 1.18 update was in its final stages. However, the design is still quite relevant, even during The Wild Update. The structure is a cliffside house that is beautifully crafted to represent luxury and comfort.

The walls of the house are made using cobblestone, and include small amounts of oak logs as well. Glass panes and glass blocks have been extensively used as windows, and lanterns are used as light sources inside and outside the house.

A chimney has been made using a campfire, and the roof of the house is built using oak slabs. The build even contains a small balcony that can be used to peer at the vast horizons and beautiful views the house provides.

