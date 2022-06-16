Top 5 things to do in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought plenty of new features to rejuvenate the game. Millions of players downloaded the update on June 7, 2022, and explored the latest additions in their old existing worlds. After every update, there is a massive influx of newcomers playing the game for the first time, increasing the game's popularity.

The Wild Update offers loads of activities to do in the game. New mobs like Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay breathe new life into the game, while new biomes like Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp create stunning environments. Structures like Ancient City invoke mysteries about the secret story of the game as well.

Interesting activities to do in Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Rescue Allays from Illager structures

Allays can only be found in Illager structures (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Allays are new friendly mobs that were chosen by the player base during the Minecraft Live event 2021. It won the mob vote against Glare and Copper Golem. In the update, this mob can only be found in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions as a prisoner.

Players can fight Illagers and rescue these new mobs, and in turn, they will help players with several tasks. Allays can pick up items scattered on the ground and return them to players or throw them near a note block. They can be beneficial while mining or on certain farms.

4) Play around with Frogs

Frogs can eat magma cubes and slimes (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Frogs are another new passive mob that has been added with the update. They are cute, derpy mobs that will spawn in Swamp and new Mangrove Swamp biomes. Frogs come in three different colors depending on the biome temperature they spawn or grow in: White, Orange, and Green.

Players can breed more of them by feeding slimeballs. These goofy mobs also eat the smallest slimes and magma cubes to drop slimeballs and new froglight blocks, respectively. Though players cannot tame them, they can be great pets that can also help in slime and magma cube farms.

3) Visit Mangrove Swamp Biome

Mangrove Swamp (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Mangrove Swamp is a new sub-biome that will generate in the latest update. It's a dense biome filled with new mangrove trees and mud blocks. Mangrove trees will give a brand new mangrove wood type that will be reddish in color. New mud blocks can also be obtained and crafted into packed mud and mud bricks for building structures.

2) Cautiously explore Deep Dark Biome

The Warden can spawn in Deep Dark Biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Deep Dark is arguably the scariest biome ever added to the game. It generates deep underground below Y level 0 and is filled with spooky sculk blocks. Sculk sensors and sculk shrieker blocks can instantly activate if they detect any sound.

Only players who are cautious and experienced enough should explore this biome since they cannot afford to make mistakes and make noise. If they make more than three mistakes, the sculk shrieker block will summon the most horrifying mob of all time: the Warden.

1) Discover and loot Ancient Cities

Ancient City center statue (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The Ancient City is a new structure added to the Deep Dark Biome. It is one of the biggest structures ever added to the game and will have several mini structures containing chests. These structures are uncommon. Hence they are worth checking out if players find one. However, they must be cautious not to summon the new hostile mob.

Players can explore the city and discover all the secrets in it. They can also loot chests that will have some of the best loot items in the game.

