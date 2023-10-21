7 best Minecraft starter house builds in 2023

Building the ideal building to call home is often the first step in starting a new Minecraft adventure. Regardless of how new you are to the game, having a well-thought-out and practical starter home can be extremely beneficial. Playing on survival can be quite hard when first starting out, and people often just build something very basic, like an easy dirt house. But the builds mentioned in this article will allow you to think ahead before playing.

The top seven Minecraft beginner home designs for 2023 will be discussed in this post, with each one boasting a distinct theme and aesthetic. There's an ideal beginner home for any budding Minecraft builder, ranging from homey cottages to fantasy-inspired homes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft starter house builds for your survival world

1) Cherry Blossom Starter House

You can enjoy the exquisite beauty of blossoming cherry blossoms with the Cherry Blossom Starter House. This building is a tiny little house with a lovely facade decorated with pink flowers. Upon entering, you'll experience the calm of a zen-inspired space due to all the amazing interior details.

You can begin your Minecraft adventure in a calm and tasteful manner with this Cherry Blossom Starter House, which will take you to a world of natural harmony and elegant simplicity. This amazing starter house was constructed by the YouTuber Polar Cat.

2) Tree House Starter House

With the Tree House Starter House, you can embrace the balance of the natural world. This structure, tucked away high amid the treetops, gives you a comfortable and elevated home that lets you connect with the forest. With its open design, the Tree House offers a calm and serene setting for players.

You will have enough room for storage, a bed, and much more. For individuals who value living in greater proximity to nature, the Tree House Starter House presents an unforgettable and distinctive way of life. This build was made by the YouTuber JUNS MAB Architecture Tutorial.

3) Fantasy Starter House

Players can enter a magical world with the Fantasy Starter House. This construction features whimsical touches like hanging lanterns and exquisite woodwork, drawing influence from fantastical settings. Cozy living areas with colorful carpets and tons of room for a survival server also make this house very appealing.

The Fantasy Starter House offers a compelling blend of beauty and utility, making it ideal for gamers who wish to immerse themselves in a fantasy milieu from the beginning. This build would also look truly fantastic on a fantasy server due to the nature of its design. The tutorial was filmed by the YouTuber Zaypixel.

4) Medieval Starter House

With the Medieval Starter House, travel back to a time when castles and knights were common. With arched doorways and a mixture of stone and wood walls, the opulence of medieval architecture is on display in this construction. It even has a tower constructed into the side of the house, which looks simply fantastic.

There are banners, a warm fireplace, and furniture that give your living area a genuine and wholesome feel. For those looking for a timeless and majestic home in their Minecraft world, the Medieval Starter House is an ideal choice. This build was created by the YouTuber NeatCraft.

5) Perfect 1.20 Starter House

For those seeking a contemporary and fashionable first home, the Perfect 1.20 Starter House is the best option available. Sleek lines, nice windows, and modern-looking furniture are all characteristics of this construction, made in one of the newer versions of Minecraft 1.20.

The chic and refreshing living area of the Perfect 1.20 Starter House is enhanced by its simple and clean appearance. Constructed by the popular YouTuber wattles, this build is ideal for getting your Minecraft adventure off to a stylish start.

6) Oak Starter House

Players can embrace the warmth and charm of a nice oak wood home in Minecraft with the Oak Starter House. This construction boasts a lovely facade made completely out of wood. Inside, you'll find a warm and pleasant living area with exposed beams, wood furniture, and a hearth.

Your in-game home will feel more peaceful and comfortable with the classic design of the Oak Starter House. The build even has a fantastic little second-level porch, which gives a very nice look to the entire home. This beautiful house was built by the magnificent YouTuber SheepGG.

7) Cozy Cottage Starter House

The Cozy Cottage Starter House is truly a cozy and delightful haven. This house has a warm and charming feel, thanks to an amazing roof, flower beds in bloom, and an inviting front porch. This incredible design was made by the YouTuber Gorillo.

Inside this build, there is a nice fireplace and tons of room for anything you might want to include inside. The Cozy Cottage Starter House offers a tranquil haven within any Minecraft world, making it ideal for anyone looking for a cozy and cute place to live.