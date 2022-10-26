7 best Minecraft survival tips and tricks for beginners in 2022

Being new to Minecraft can be tough. There's a lot to learn, and the first few nights in a survival world are quite dangerous.

Though starting out in a new world uninitiated is difficult, knowing the right tricks can save players from death and other problematic issues until they're better established.

Once players are safe from hostile mobs, there are more things they need to take into account to get started.

With a little knowledge, a Minecraft newcomer can get up to speed and start the mid-to-late game in a much more comfortable position overall.

Procuring food quickly, seeking out villages, and 5 more survival tips for beginners in Minecraft

1) Shelter is a priority

Having a safe place to stay is imperative for your first night (Image via Mojang)

Even new Minecraft players are aware that nightfall is quite perilous in the game. Hostile mobs come out of the darkness and search for players to slay. For this reason, it is imperative that new players create a shelter out of nearby materials. Though many veterans use blocks like wood and stone for their first shelter, this isn't always necessary.

Newcomers can create a shelter out of dirt blocks or even sand if they'd like. As long as the shelter doesn't have any openings and is well-lit with torches, it'll keep them safe from hostile mobs attempting to attack them.

2) Procure food quickly

Starvation is another danger new players face (Image via Mojang)

Even when a Minecraft beginner is safe from hostile mobs, their hunger bar is another concern. If it gets too low, players will begin taking health damage, though they won't die from starvation unless they're in the Hard or Hardcore difficulty settings. Regardless, keeping oneself fed is vital in order to enable natural health regeneration.

Players should check their surroundings for potential food sources. Killing cows or other animals can allow meat to be cooked in a furnace block.

Alternatively, players can break some nearby tufts of tall grass to obtain wheat seeds and start a farm. Either way, they should be able to stave off hunger effectively by accruing a food stockpile.

3) Secure your tools

Minecraft players won't get far without quality tools (Image via Mojang)

Though wooden tools serve their purpose for newcomers in Minecraft, they simply aren't durable enough to be depended upon. As soon as a beginner has shelter and a little food, they'll want to start seeking tool upgrades.

By mining cobblestone from nearby stone blocks, players can obtain stone tools that are more durable and effective. However, for particularly adventurous gamers, heading underground and mining iron is much more helpful.

After smelting raw iron into iron ingots, players can create iron tools, which have improved block-breaking capabilities and will last for quite some time.

4) Equip for battle

Various armor types can be crafted in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

At some point, a beginner in Minecraft will come into conflict with hostile mobs (unless they're playing in the Peaceful difficulty setting). When that moment comes, they will want to be able to defend themselves. This involves making weapons, such as swords and axes, but also protecting your health points with armor.

Early-game armor is somewhat limited, but if players have a surplus of leather or iron ingots, they can craft leather/iron armor to give themselves some extra defense.

Minecraft worlds can be dangerous, and players will want to be ready to avoid as much damage as possible.

5) Lighting the perimeter

Torches will keep you safe from hostile mob spawns wherever they're placed (Image via Mojang)

Lighting one's shelter with torches or other light sources is important, but expanding outwards also isn't a bad idea.

After Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, hostile mob spawning was reworked to require a light level of zero to spawn dangerous entities. Standard torches provide a light level of 14, keeping baddies at bay within their radius.

Since torches have a solid range that removes hostile mob spawns, it isn't a bad idea to place them spaced apart from each other around one's settlement. This should ensure that players don't get surprised by the likes of Zombies, Skeletons, or Creepers while they're going about their business.

6) Seek out villages

Villages provide several helpful features to assist new players (Image via Mojang)

Though villages are subject to Minecraft's world generation, finding one can be invaluable for a new player. Not only do they provide food and shelter, but villagers are also willing to trade with outsiders for items and emeralds. As they trade, villagers with professions will be able to level up their expertise and provide better items and deals.

Villages also possess different crafting blocks to utilize if players don't have any. Loot chests can also be found in many villager workstations, and they won't even mind if players stop in and "borrow" the items and blocks they have stashed away.

7) Don't be afraid to explore

Generated Structures like shipwrecks can yield plenty of quality loot (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft worlds have several biomes rife with different materials and items. Within these biomes, players can find Generated Structures. These structures range from shipwrecks and pyramids to temples and ruined Nether portals. Each structure possesses its own degree of danger and often has excellent items to loot.

As long as a Minecraft newcomer is equipped with a weapon and some armor, they shouldn't be afraid to check out a generated structure if they find one. They may just find an incredibly helpful piece of loot along the way.

