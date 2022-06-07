7 best mob attacks in Minecraft 1.19 ranked

Minecraft 1.19 will introduce a few new mobs, including the powerful Warden.

The Warden's inclusion will shake up the game significantly, especially when it comes to its most dangerous mobs.

With the advent of the Warden, the most powerful attacks in Minecraft have also somewhat changed. This is due to the mighty mob having incredibly high-damaging melee and ranged attacks.

With the new order shuffled, it doesn't hurt to once again look at the list of the most powerful attacks delivered by mobs. Minecraft players will be thankful for the info when facing the game's hostile mobs in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the most damaging mob attacks in Minecraft

7) Wither Skeleton Attack

Wither skeleton attacks carry a damage over time effect (Image via Cubey/YouTube)

The inhabitants of Minecraft's Nether fortresses, Wither skeletons may not seem like much. On Normal difficulty, these skeletons deal eight damage with their standard melee attack.

That might not seem like much, but Wither skeletons can also inflict targets with the Wither status effect. This effect deals .5 damage every two seconds. After ten seconds, players will have taken approximately two and a half hearts' worth of damage.

Without milk to neutralize the effect, Wither skeletons can really rack up the damage in Minecraft.

6) Vindicator Armed Melee Attack

A Vindicator attacks the player with an axe (Image via Mojang)

One of the different variants of Minecraft's pillagers, Vindicators attack head-on with melee weapons. They spawn into the world with an iron axe and deal 12 damage per attack on Normal difficulty.

However, these particular mobs can also occasionally spawn with a random enchantment on their axe. One of these enchantments could potentially be Sharpness, which improves their damage output further.

Vindicators may not hit as hard as some mobs and aren't as widespread, but they are certainly still dangerous.

5) Piglin Brutes Armed Melee Attack

Piglin brutes will remain aggressive no matter what (Image via Mojang)

A piglin variant found in bastion remnants, piglin brutes are more aggressive than their standard counterparts. Wielding golden axes and a furious temperament, these mobs can't be made passive by wearing gold. This makes them much more dangerous.

Their golden axes deal a good amount of damage. Each strike on Normal difficulty deals 13 damage. This arguably makes a piglin brute's melee attack comparable to that of the Vindicator. However, the potential enchantments that piglin brutes can spawn in with can improve their damage output even more.

Players should certainly use caution when dealing with these brutes. They are just as relentless as they are strong.

4) The Ender Dragon Fireball

The fiery breath of the Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

The Ender Dragon is considered the "final boss" of Minecraft's Survival Mode, and as such, it has a bevy of powerful attacks. However, its most devastating move is the fireballs that are shot from its mouth, which deal six damage per second.

This may not seem as high as some other mobs, but the flame lasts quite a long time, meaning players can die from the fireball in seconds.

Players with Fire Resistance should fare better against these fireballs. However, they should ideally keep moving and avoid the attack entirely if possible.

3) Iron Golem Fling Attack

Iron golems are friendly, but can pack a serious punch (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft players think about danger, they likely don't think much about iron golems. These village protectors tend to only fight when hostile mobs attack villagers. Otherwise, they are content with offering flowers to children.

However, when provoked, iron golems can unleash one of the most devastating attacks in the game. These mobs are capable of "flinging" a target into the air, causing them to take standard damage and then fall damage upon landing.

At its highest output, an iron golem's fling can deal a whopping 21.5 damage on Normal difficulty. With that in mind, it's likely best to leave these gentle giants in peace.

2) The Warden's Melee Attack

The Warden's melee attack is astonishingly powerful (Image via Mojang)

The newest addition to Minecraft's collection of hostile mobs, the Warden is truly fearsome. It sports the highest health total in the game and a melee attack that deals exceptional damage. One strike from the Warden on Normal difficulty deals 30 damage, the equivalent of 15 hearts.

If a player is unarmored and is struck by the Warden, they can die instantly. This is part of the reason why stealth is encouraged when dealing with the Warden, as engaging it in close-quarter battle can prove fatal very quickly.

1) The Wither's Birth Explosion

The Wither's initial explosion is a quick way to kill any targets (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft's optional Wither boss is spawned into the game, it immediately grows enraged and explodes with a move called its "birth explosion."

On Normal difficulty, this move can kill just about any player that is close enough to the explosion, even with protection. Overall, the explosion deals 68 damage, the equivalent of 34 hearts.

Even when well-protected, Minecraft players likely won't be able to sustain this explosion from point-blank range. However, the further players distance themselves from the explosion, the less damage it will inflict.

