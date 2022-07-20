7 best seeds for adventure in Minecraft 1.19 update

Adventure is one of the core aspects of Minecraft's gameplay, as players have a massive world to explore.

However, it is sometimes possible for players to use a world generation seed to create the best conditions for exploration and adventure.

Players who like plenty of structures and interesting biomes have more than a few version 1.19 seeds to utilize. These seeds feature intriguing landscapes and a plethora of generated structures that beg to be investigated.

Below, Minecraft players can find some of the more exploration-based seeds for The Wild Update.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

57000088 and 6 other Minecraft 1.19 seeds that are perfect for adventuring

1) 1738801

The spawn village of this seed rests right next to a cave system (Image via Mojang)

While desert biomes may not seem like the most exciting places to explore, this Minecraft biome offers plenty to counter that notion.

Players begin in a small desert village (on Bedrock Edition). North of the village, there's a considerably large cave system worth checking out for early ore and other materials.

When heading south, players will find a desert pyramid worth checking out at (X: 200, Z: 184), with a ruined Nether portal at (X:152, Z: 72). Java Edition players will have to do a little traveling, as the village is located at (X:16, Z: 352). The village is adjacent to the desert pyramid in this case.

2) 8486672581758651406

This massive lush cave is quite close to spawn (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed will start players off in a large dark forest biome. However, heading straight ahead, players will notice a cliff wall with a few cracks on its surface. By following these holes in the cliff face, players will find a massive hollow lush cave biome, complete with glow berries lighting its roof.

Players will want to be sure to bring even more lighting due to the sheer size of the cave. It may not hurt to also bring weapons and armor, as exploring this cave network will take time. Players never know when a hostile mob or two might appear.

3) 2825049098349321056

The seed's gorgeous jungle cove (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft players start this seed in a jungle biome, the real place worth exploring is due north of the spawn point. At roughly (X: 10, Z: -277), players will find a beautiful cove surrounded by jungle vegetation. Beneath the cliffs of the cove, players can find a large system of caves to spelunk through.

Shortly further north of the cove is a ruined Nether portal and desert pyramid at (X: 56, Z: -376) and (X: 8, Z: -504), respectively. Once players have finished exploring the cove, these two generated structures should provide some extra adventuring.

4) 3546842701776989958

This seed features a cluster of structures worth checking out right away (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed is a great way to dive into version 1.19's new mangrove swamp biome. However, south of the spawn point, players will find something even more intriguing. At (X: 200, Z: 184). They will find a cluster of three structures between a pillager outpost, a village and a Nether portal.

Players should obviously gear up before taking on the pillagers in order to protect the nearby village. However, they may be able to free an Allay mob or two after defeating the outpost's inhabitants.

5) 7693313197247332859

Players in this seed will have their pick of various biomes (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players want a large variety of biomes to explore, this seed can certainly scratch that itch.

Players spawn close to a snowy mountaintop, but that's only the beginning. No matter what direction players go, they're sure to find a new biome within a short walk of the spawn point.

The only downside is that the nearest desert biome is quite a distance away. Otherwise, players should have a large plethora of biomes to play around in. Not every biome is found close to spawn due to temperature constraints, but the collection of options is still very impressive.

6) 57000088

A deserted savanna village bordering a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft players won't find anything particularly intriguing right at spawn, this seed does present an interesting combination of structure and biome.

At approximately (X: -400, Z: 195), players will find a savanna village, completely deserted and potentially infested with zombified villagers. However, this village also borders a sizable mangrove swamp biome.

Since mangrove swamp villages are yet to be introduced to Minecraft, this may be the closest comparison for the time being, and it should be fun to explore.

7) 565535403532980236

Players will encounter a dangerous situation in this seed (Image via Mojang)

This may be the right seed for players who want a considerable challenge. There will be plenty to explore because players will begin in the deep dark biome in the vicinity of two ancient cities. This is obviously a very dangerous area, especially considering that players will be unarmed and unarmored.

Tread lightly and find what you can in the ancient cities before heading to the surface. Whatever you do, don't upset the sculk shriekers, as an encounter with the Warden this early can lead to a quick demise.

