7 best seeds for building towns in Minecraft 1.19 update

Building a town in Minecraft can be an incredibly rewarding experience as it allows players to coexist together. If players are in a single-player world, they can also bring a few villagers from a nearby village to inhabit it.

However, before Minecraft players begin a long-term project like building a town, they may want to do some location-scouting. This is where players can look to particular world seeds. These seeds can lead to a generation of terrain that makes for a perfect town-building site.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of seeds that provide excellent locations to begin building an ideal town.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

7749012223532925400 and 6 other spectacular seeds for building towns in Minecraft 1.19

1) -7649949940957896961

These snowcapped mountain valleys are a great building locale (Image via Mojang)

Mountains may be somewhat difficult to build upon in Minecraft, but they make for gorgeous backdrops.

In this seed, players spawn in a valley curtained by nearby snowy mountains and a few rivers. There are great areas to build a town with plenty of room to the direct east of the spawn point.

However, players who mine the nearby mountains may want to be careful about how deep they dig underground. The largest mountain in the range holds a few ancient cities and a large deep dark biome beneath it.

2) 4504535438041489910

This seed has plenty of flat terrain for building (Image via Mojang)

Though this particular Minecraft seed may not be filled with materials at spawn, it does have a huge amount of flat terrain where players can begin their town. Fortunately, the spawn area isn't completely bereft of harvestable materials.

There are forests to the immediate south, east and west of the spawn point that should allow players to collect wood and other materials they might need. They can then turn their eyes to the flatlands of the spawn point and construct the town of their dreams.

3) -1718501946501227358

A Minecraft seed with a little bit of everything players might need (Image via Mojang)

While this seed doesn't have as much free room as the previous listing, it's still a great starting point for Minecraft players.

Players begin with two villages in close proximity at (X: 128, Z: -176) and (X: 304, Z: 32), giving them opportunities for trading and free loot. There should be nearby surface lava and a few different biomes including savanna, plains and sparse jungles. Players can even find a rare windswept hills biome at (X: 262, Z: 606).

This seed provides different locations for building a town as well as multiple venues for harvesting different resources.

4) 7749012223532925400

Mushroom fields make for peaceful building locations (Image via Mojang)

Mushroom field biomes are great biomes to start out with due to their inability to spawn hostile mobs. However, they don't have the best accessibility when it comes to materials.

Fortunately, this seed starts players on an outlet near the ocean, where they can gather blocks from the nearby biomes before heading to the mushroom field biome.

Once players have everything they need, they can head to (X: 426, Z: 206) to find the shores of the mushroom field biome. It should be relatively easy to clear out land here and start building a safe town.

5) -494460667990824802

A silent mountain valley, complete with a small lake (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, Minecraft players have plenty of resources at their disposal right out of the gate.

By heading to (X: 62, Z: -362), players can find a mountain range complete with a forest and a small lake. This is a nearly perfect location to build a peaceful lakeside town.

The gentle slopes up to the mountain may take some time to level out. However, players can also build their town buildings on an incline if they don't want to spend too much time flattening the nearby terrain.

6) -1718501946501227358

This huge plains biome makes for a great town-building area (Image via Mojang)

Plains biomes make for some of the best building locations in Minecraft. This particular seed offers a collection of plains biomes along with some savannas and sparse jungles for variety.

Players can also find two villages for quick loot and trading opportunities at (X: 128, Z: -176) and (X: 304, Z: 32). Once players have all they need, they have a huge arrangement of plains where they can begin building their towns.

A small lake also rests to the west of the main spawn point, which allows for a lakeside town.

7) 2767925248964049084

A large plains biome found right at this seed's spawn (Image via Mojang)

This seed is an excellent choice for maximum access to a plains biome with a few bonuses thrown in.

Minecraft players begin in a large plains biome accented with rivers for easy water access. There are also four villages located at (X: 288, Z: -176), (X: 144, Z: 304), (X: 800, Z: -256), and (X: 736, Z: 128) for trading and looting purposes.

Thanks to the layout of this seed's plains biome, players can create their town with interweaving rivers as part of the design if they so choose. Players may even want to throw in a few bridges or water wheels for style.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far