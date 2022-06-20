7 best seeds for mangrove swamps in Minecraft's 1.19 update

Mangrove swamps are one of two new biomes introduced in Minecraft's 1.19 "The Wild Update." It contains the new mangrove trees as per its name, mud blocks, and new frog mobs that wander about.

Minecraft's mangrove swamps typically generate near warm temperature biomes, making it occasionally easier to find them depending on the adjacent biomes. However, Minecraft players can bypass their search efforts by simply loading into a world seed that allows them to spawn quite close to a mangrove swamp.

These seeds are beneficial for players who wish to experience some of the patch's new features afforded by mangrove swamps.

Minecraft seeds that allow players to explore mangrove swamps almost immediately

7) Mangrove Witch Hut (7325489283167511082)

A witch mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Witch huts typically spawn solely in standard swamps in Minecraft. However, this Bedrock Edition seed allows players to find the generated structure slightly within a mangrove swamp.

As players spawn, they'll be inside a plains biome. However, by heading west, they can find the mangrove witch hut at (X: -488, Z: 24). This won't be comprised of mangrove wood blocks as these haven't been implemented yet, but it's still interesting to see a witch being housed outside its normal home biome.

It's worth keeping in mind that Java Edition players will find the hut within the standard swamp biome but can still head west and find a mangrove swamp regardless.

6) Stronghold Village Near Mangrove Swamp (348722287802000751)

This desert village possesses an underground stronghold (Image via Mojang)

This is another great seed, especially for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players, which drops them on a coastal desert biome. However, at (X: 776, Z: 184), players can find a village situated right next to a mangrove swamp biome. Even better, this village has a stronghold generated underneath it, making it a great place to easily and effectively get to the End.

It may not be a perfect speedrunning seed, but it certainly provides players with the ability to explore the nearby mangrove swamp and return to the village once they have enough eyes of ender to commence the Ender Dragon boss fight.

5) Mangrove Survival Island (-7135175970849399448)

This spawn island combines a jungle and a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

Survival islands in Minecraft can be both challenging and entertaining. They place players in an intense survival situation where they must use whatever the island provides them to survive and progress.

This seed places players on a survival island split between a jungle and mangrove swamp biome. It may be one of the most densely-packed survival islands to date, but players should be able to find enough materials here to survive and proceed through the game nonetheless.

4) Mangrove Swamp Villages (-4783816485741565927)

A savannah village crossing over into a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has yet to introduce independent mangrove swamp villages, but sometimes the game's generation has different plans. This seed drops players near a mangrove swamp combined with nearby savannah biomes. The way the seed generates causes the savannah villages nearby at (X: -240, Z: -288) and (X: 112, Z: -288) to intersect with the mangrove swamps.

Minecraft players can use this seed to see what a mangrove swamp village might look like if they are ever added in future updates, and having villages nearby is always a plus for players spawning into a new survival world.

3) Buried Desert Pyramid and Mangrove Swamp (24487)

The buried desert pyramid (Image via Mojang)

Since mangrove swamps generate near warm biomes in Minecraft, it's fairly common for them to appear near desert biomes. This occasionally causes structures found in deserts to cross over near mangrove swamps.

Players can find this occurrence in this seed by heading to the coordinates (X: -800, Z: 200), where a desert pyramid is buried in a massive hill of sand next to a mangrove swamp. Even if players don't feel like traveling to the pyramid itself, this seed features several huge mangrove swamp biomes not far from the spawn point.

2) Massive Mangrove Swamp (3623735706583076574)

Players hoping to explore a mangrove swamp should be right at home in this seed (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players want to be surrounded by a mangrove swamp, this may very well be the seed for them. Spawning into a small desert beach but simply walking around will lead players to a mangrove swamp biome nearly anywhere they go. This particular biome in this seed is one of the largest the community has been able to find, so players can completely engross themselves in the mangrove swamp biome if they'd like.

There's no doubt there are tons of mangrove trees and frogs to appreciate in this massive biome, so players can take their time setting up their new home and exploring the swamp to their heart's content.

1) Watery Swamp Hybrid (-2909081818580960)

This seed combines traditional and mangrove swamps (Image via Mojang)

For a penultimate swamp experience in Minecraft, players may want to give this seed a try. A few steps west of the spawn point, players can find a large swamp combined with a mangrove swamp. The combination of these two swamps leads to plenty of bodies of water, providing ample opportunities for boating, fishing, and even building shelters on the water.

This location also makes for an excellent place to breed different types of frogs based on the temperature of the biomes. If players like, they can toss some tadpoles in a bucket and breed them in cooler biomes to create the additional mob variants.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

