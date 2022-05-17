7 best texture packs for Minecraft on Xbox One

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition can not only be played on computers but also on consoles and mobile devices. However, that doesn't mean these platforms are excluded from utilizing texture packs.

Fortunately, Mojang provides the Minecraft Marketplace, which can be accessed from the main menu in Bedrock Edition.

While it's possible to use custom texture packs on some Bedrock Edition devices, it is sometimes enough to download a nice texture pack off this marketplace. The selection is excellent, and some texture packs can be downloaded at no charge.

Regardless, there are more than a few awesome texture packs that Xbox One users, in particular, can utilize from Minecraft Marketplace.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Awesome texture packs that work for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox One

1) Minimalist by Tetrascape

Minimalist smooths out many in-game textures (Image via Mojang)

Minimalist is a great texture pack for Minecraft players who are looking for a simpler approach. It reduces a lot of the texture's pixels and smooths out the appearance of the game. The pack still looks great despite being simpler in appearance and emanates a somewhat retro style.

Minimalist certainly won't be for players who prefer more realistic or complex textures. However, for Minecraft players who are looking for a more reductive approach, this pack is an excellent choice.

2) Retro by Tetrascape

Retro's texture pack is a step up from Minimalist (Image via Mojang)

For retro-minded fans, this texture pack takes the retro concept to its peak. It keeps the game's textures intact while providing both 16x and 32x resolutions for the pack.

Textures should feel more or less the same, though less visually dense. Some textures have also been substantially revamped, such as ore blocks. They also retain a classical style while still being immediately recognizable.

It's a different spin on traditional Minecraft. Retro by Tetrascape provides a new face to the game without removing its charm.

3) Native by Superbusy Studios

Native adds realism without overdoing it (Image via Mojang)

A higher resolution texture pack for Minecraft, Native brings an air of realism without putting too much emphasis on photorealistic assets. It improves the game's visuals by using things like custom animations and emissive particles.

This creates an air of fantasy in a world without it delving too much into being hyper-realistic. This ensures a nice mix of visual fidelity while also keeping Minecraft's core aesthetic intact.

4) Mythic by Syclone Studios

Mythic introduces both realism and fantasy elements (Image via Mojang)

A great texture pack for both high-res texture lovers and those who enjoy fantasy RPGs, Mythic has long been a popular texture pack for both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition.

It provides impressive textures for blocks, items, and entities like mobs. These textures have an aspect of fantasy to them as well.

Mythic's 32x textures present game worlds in the form of a medieval fantasy game.

5) Conquest by Conquest Reforged

Conquest is an excellent texture pack for realistic medieval portrayals (Image via Dukonred1/Youtube)

Conquest is a spectacular texture pack for players who enjoy a medieval presentation with some considerable photorealism.

The stonework is incredibly intricate in this pack, and even foliage and crops have a remarkable amount of detail. This makes structures like castles and fortresses look more pleasing to the eye, even from long distances.

The pack won't suit players who don't appreciate medieval themes, but otherwise, it's an awesome texture pack to consider using.

6) Ultra Modern Texture Pack by Cyclone

This texture pack is great for building modern mansions (Image via Mojang)

Perfect for architecture-minded players, Ultra Modern is a great texture pack for constructing modern buildings and homes.

Each texture is detailed in a 32x resolution. These textures also carry a very sleek appeal to them. Tiling is polished to a mirror sheen, and quartz is one of the best-looking blocks in the entire pack.

There may be no better texture pack on the marketplace for players building modern mansions.

7) Chestnut Grove by Pixell Studio

Chestnut Grove evokes a nostalgic 16-bit retro art style (Image via Mojang)

A great Minecraft texture pack that is both retro and high-def, Chestnut Grove merges 16-bit art styling while still possessing plenty of detail in the blocks and items. It's one part nostalgic and one part realistic.

Chestnut Grove looks particularly good with shaders and mods like Optifine, which can combine realistic lighting with more old-school visuals to make something truly special.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh