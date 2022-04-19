7 best ways to get XP in Minecraft 1.18.1 update (2022)

Experience points, or XP, are one of the main methods of progression in Minecraft. In layman's terms, experience is used to track and reward players for the activities they do in the game. Specifically, this includes activities that help players learn the basics of the game, like mining, cooking, smelting, and more.

Experience points are earned in a variety of ways in the game. As each game update is released, players start looking for better and more efficient ways of earning XP, as it helps in things like enchanting and repairing gear.

Minecraft: The best methods to grind experience points

7) Enderman Farm

As many players know, the End dimension is filled with loads of Enderman mobs. After beating the Ender Dragon, players can increase their supply of XP by making enderman farms.

These farms work in a similar way to the aforementioned mob farms. It includes a narrow vertical passage where groups of Enderman mobs stay trapped, free for the player to kill them.

6) Nether Quartz

Nether Quartz is a whiter-colored substance found only in the Nether dimension. Mining the block gives Nether quartz, which can be used to make a nether quartz block.

However, the most notable feature of this ore block is that it gives a considerable amount of XP when mined. A block of nether quartz ore gives 3.5 experience points.

5) Overworld mob farms/mob grinders

Overworld mob farms use the light level system to provide the player with a constant band of mobs to kill and thus gain XP. These farms usually include large structures with a dark area on top, which serves as the spawning area for mobs.

Water is then placed at the top to ferry them towards a collective area at the bottom of the structure, where players can kill them in groups to obtain large amounts of XP.

4) Cacti and Bamboo farm

These farms are pretty popular and profitable. Smelting cacti and using bamboo as an automatic refueling material are among the best methods to obtain XP from plant-based XP farms.

Man designs for such farms exist on the interment, from small structures to large, factory-type “XP banks” that net massive amounts of XP.

3) Spawner XP farms

Mob spawners can be found in various locations all over the Minecraft world’s cave systems. These spawners are usually concealed inside an area made of cobblestone, with one or more loot chests.

Mob spawners do not stop spawning mobs unless restricted by an item like a torch placed on them. This enables players to make mob farms similar to the ones mentioned above. Skeleton and zombie spawners are popular choices here.

2) Beating the game

Across a player’s Minecraft journey, they encounter tons of mobs and ores and perform activities that award them with XP. If managed correctly, players can have a ton of XP by the time they reach the end of the gamer.

Now, however, comes one of the most significant sources of XP in the game: the Ender Dragon. When killed, the Ender Dragon drops XP orbs that total 12000 experience points.

1) “Miiiining away”

It is no secret that the process of mining ores in Minecraft gives the player experience points. During the first few days in Minecraft, most players spend hours mining for resources to upgrade their tools, weapons, and armor.

This can net a ton of XP. However, after a certain amount of time, when players obtain basic gear like an iron armor set and iron tools and weapons, they are advised to prioritize ores and blocks that give more XP to maximize their XP gains.

Ores in Minecraft like lapis lazuli, diamond, redstone, coal, and emeralds are ores that give immediate XP. This means that time will not be wasted in smelting, unlike when a player mines ores like iron.

Huge mining trips with a significant gathering of the aforementioned ores can net the player many experience points.

