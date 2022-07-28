7 most efficient XP farms in Minecraft 1.19

Experience is a vital resource for Minecraft players to utilize. This is due to its ability to be used for enchanting gear as well as repairing it, ensuring that players don't lose their precious weapons, armor, and tools.

To rack up experience orbs in Minecraft, many players create farms to harvest them in large quantities. These farms come in many different forms, some using mobs while others use mechanics such as smelting to create experience orbs.

Regardless of what form they take, players can find some of the finest XP farms as of version 1.19 down below. These farms should benefit players substantially in a fairly short amount of time.

Excellent Minecraft experience farms to use during The Wild Update

7) AFK Fish Farm

An updated fish farm for version 1.19 (Image via OinkOink/Youtube)

One of Minecraft's oldest experience farms is the AFK fish farm concept. This farm allows players to fish infinitely without losing durability, and they'll receive experience every time they pull their line and capture their catch.

Players can essentially use an auto clicker or a particular keyboard trick to allow their character to cast their line continuously. It's also entirely permissible for players to simply sit and fish actively if they'd like. Either way, this farm is great for beginners and is quite efficient compared to the time taken to accrue the XP normally.

6) Zombie Piglin XP Farm

This build is great for both experience and gold ingots (Image via OXAPRO/Youtube)

This build can be somewhat tricky to construct in Minecraft, but the results are incredibly helpful. The XP farm utilizes a massive Nether portal to transfer in zombified piglins, dropping them into a trench of water below.

Then, Minecraft players can head underground to where the trench funnels and kill the piglins, yielding a large amount of experience as well as drops like gold ingots and weapons. Given that this farm provides a large amount of experience and gold, it's an excellent combo farm for players of any skill level.

5) Mob Tower

A revamped mob tower design for version 1.19 (Image via Cubix Creations/Youtube)

Mob towers are another traditional and time-tested XP farm in Minecraft. These structures have been tweaked after hostile mob spawning mechanics were reworked in the Caves & Cliffs update. However, these farms still operate in almost the same capacity as they always have.

The tower spawns hostile mobs at a very high elevation, dropping them down into a kill zone as they spawn. Then, players can one-hit kill the mobs as they fall or watch them be killed automatically by blocks such as campfires or magma blocks. In just a few hours, Minecraft players will have all the experience they need for the foreseeable future.

4) Kelp Farm

This particular XP farm is cheap and effective (Image via by James/Youtube)

A recent farm design made popular in the last few Minecraft versions, kelp XP farms are both cheap to build and provide quality experience gains. The farm operates on the ability to smoke kelp into dried kelp. Players can then convert the dried kelp into blocks and use them for fuel, creating an infinite loop as long as players have enough kelp to keep the farm running.

Since this kelp farm is so simple to build and use, it's a perfect fit for both new and veteran Minecraft players, no matter how far they've progressed in their given world.

3) Cactus Farm

Cactus farms operate similarly to kelp farms (Image via Regund/Youtube)

Much like kelp, cactus is fairly easy to obtain in Minecraft. Because of this, farming it and smelting it into green dye is a great way to earn experience orbs. Cactus farms don't take much to build and operate on the capability of breaking cactus blocks and funneling them into a smelter.

Once inside the smelter, all players need to do is ensure there is enough fuel to keep the cacti smelting into dyes. They'll collect the experience as the smelting proceeds, and players can rack up a large amount of XP in just an hour or two.

2) Rapid Baked Potato Farm

This build takes a bit of redstone knowledge but is highly effective (Image via MisterDoggo/Youtube)

Much like smelting kelp and cacti in Minecraft, players can use smelters to convert potatoes into baked potatoes. The farm design operates on this premise and requires players to plant a few potatoes to get things started quickly.

Once enough potatoes have been planted, the excess crops will drop into a hopper, leading to the smelters. Players can then smelt their baked potatoes and collect them, picking up a large amount of experience along the way.

1) Sculk XP Farm

An AFK sculk XP farm (Image via Mumbo Jumbo/Youtube)

The Wild Update introduced the deep dark biome with sculk blocks, including sculk catalysts, sensors, and shriekers. Sculk catalysts convert dead mobs into additional sculk based on their XP values. Players can then break the sculk blocks with a hoe tool to gather the experience trapped within.

Using this mechanic, players can create farms that use a catalyst to constantly create sculk blocks after mobs are killed, allowing players to infinitely harvest sculk blocks for massive amounts of experience in a very short time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far