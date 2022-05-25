7 Minecraft tips for surviving in the Nether

The Nether can be a hazardous place for Minecraft users, even if they are seasoned veterans. For this reason, ensuring complete preparedness is paramount to the success of any venture into the Nether.

There are many specific tools, items, and skills users will need to possess to make sure they can make it out of the Nether unscathed.

The first thing they will want to do is ensure they can create a nether portal. This can be done by creating a four wide and five high nether portal of obsidian. It is then lit with a gamer's flint and steel, which will open up the portal so that they can venture forth into the Nether.

In Minecraft, the Nether is much more dangerous to navigate than the Overworld, but it can be easier if individuals follow these tips.

Seven pointers to survive in Minecraft's Nether

Making a Nether portal is not the hardest thing to do in Minecraft, but it's not always easy when first starting. Players will first need to find ten obsidian, which can be mined with a diamond pickaxe but using a water bucket on lava to create obsidian.

The diamond pickaxe part is very important, as the obsidian cannot be mined without the diamond pickaxe. Once the portal has been lit, it will glow purple, and users will be able to enter the Nether.

On the other side, there will be a portal as well that they can take to get back to the Overworld from inside the Nether. Here are some tips to help Minecraft players once they get inside.

7) Protect the portal

When first entering the Nether, users may find themselves being bombarded by floating ghasts, who shoot explosive fireballs. This can significantly damage or destroy the Nether Portal and leave individuals stranded inside the Nether if they are not prepared.

Minecraft gamers should take a few stacks of cobblestone and quickly build a wall around the Nether portal to protect it from any ghast fireballs.

6) Carry portal materials

If the portal gets destroyed or players cannot return to it for any reason, being able to get out of the Nether is very important. They can keep the materials to make a return portal in their inventory to do so.

Users should keep ten obsidian and a flint and steel on them at all times. It will allow them to make their escape no matter where they end up in the Nether.

5) Bring right tools for job

Navigating the Nether can already be a challenge, but gamers can make it a bit easier by bringing the right tools to do so. They should get a diamond pickaxe or multiple iron pickaxes.

This can help them gather materials or scale a Nether Fortress to make entry easier. In addition, players can cut a path through otherwise unpassable areas and make their exploration go smoother in Minecraft.

4) Arm for combat

There are lots of dangerous mobs inside of the Nether. These include Ghasts, Wither Skeletons, Blazes, Magma Cubes, Hoglin, etc. Because it's such a hostile place, users will want to arm themselves with powerful weapons.

A diamond sword is recommended and has a bow enchanted with Infinity or a crossbow and a few stacks of arrows to deal with any flying mob.

3) Protect yourself

In addition to the weapons gamers should bring with them, they will want to arm themselves with the strongest set of armor they can find. Though a set of iron armor and a shield can do some protection, a complete set of diamond armor is recommended.

However, only bring what you are prepared to lose, as one wrong step can have players end up in the lava, and they can lose all of their items.

2) Enchant your gear

Having the proper enchantments on the user's gear can make all the difference in the Nether in Minecraft. Weapons can be much more potent when enchanted with Sharpness or bows with Infinity.

Armor can become much stronger with Protection or Fire Protection on them. Lastly, Feather Falling can help on boots to avoid gamers dying if they fall off a high ledge while traversing the area.

1) Getting around in Nether in style

There are many ways to get around the Nether, but there has to be an easier way with so much lava. That way is with the Strider. Gamers can attach a saddle to ride them through the lava or on land.

Using a warped fungus on a stick, players can control them like pigs by facing a direction, and the Strider will follow. This can make getting around the Nether much more tolerable.

