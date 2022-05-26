7 prettiest texture packs for Minecraft

Minecraft is a game with quite a unique style. While most other games that are as well-known as it are dedicated to either hyper realism or a more cartoony aesthetic, Minecraft has a pixelated retro vibe that makes its indie roots very apparent.

But for how quant and appealing the simplistic visuals can be, it is easy for players to want something more, or something unique, just to mix it up. Especially if they, as many veterans of the game will have done, have played hundreds, if not more, hours of the game.

7 prettiest texture packs that Minecraft players should try out

1) Luna HD

The build with the Luna HD texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Luna HD is a free premium texture pack that offers 32x32 and 64x64 resolution packs for free, while offering 128x128, 256x256, 512x512, and 1024x1024 packs for those supporting the creators on Patreon.

One of the things that sets this pack apart from the rest is their inclusion of new patterns for the game’s stained glass. Rather than leaving them all as single-colored panes, there have been intricate patterns added to each color to help set them apart from one another.

Additionally, the pack upscales all the other game’s textures, adds 3D models to a lot of blocks, and adds unique flair to blocks that are typically just retextures of themselves. For example, many of the wooden planks have unique textures instead of all being the same texture with different colorations.

2) Urban

The build with the Urban texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Urban is very similar to Luna HD, as it is another free premium texture pack. The 128x128 version is available for free, but the 512x512 and 1024x1024 versions of the pack are exclusively available for Patreon backers.

Urban’s self-proclaimed goal as a texture pack is to totally change the look and feel of the game by reinventing and recoloring every texture the game has to offer. And it succeeds in this, as it certainly looks and feels like a totally new experience from the vanilla game.

One of the changes that most players will be happy about is the combined glass textures. This means that large windows made of several glass blocks will appear as a single solid sheet of glass.

One of the most voiced complaints with the vanilla look of the game is how glass tends to break itself up with the edge lines in larger chunks, and this texture pack addresses this beautifully.

3) ModernArch

The build with the ModernArch texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

MordernArch is yet another free premium texture pack, like the last two. There is a 128x128 option available for free for those wanting to see all the pack has to offer, with 256x256, 512x512, and 1024x1024 options available for Patreon Patrons.

The main draw of this texture pack over others is the commitment to modern design aesthetics and visuals. Furnaces have been replaced by modern oven and stovetop combinations. Where the pack is able to update blocks to bring them a modern feel, it does so. And yet, there is no shortage of effort put towards the game’s more mystical or fantastical elements.

The armor, ore and materials blocks, as well as everything a player could think of, have been brought into the modern era in a way that is still believable for the game as a whole.

4) Pixelbos

The build with the Pixelbox texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Pixelbos has a free 64x64 pack available for people to try out their new textures. And for those who want to see just how far this pack can push their game, those backing them on Patreon gain access to 128x128, 256x256, and 512x512 packs. This makes it another free premium pack on this list.

Whereas many of the prior entries on this list attempt to distance themselves from Minecraft’s simplistic style to set themselves apart, Pixelbos is one that embraces the game’s more vibrant and cartoonish nature while still upscaling the textures.

Pixelbos manages to strike a fine balance between making the game look much better, while still feeling like the game we all know and love, which can often times be quite a difficult balance to achieve.

5) Faithful 32x32

The build with the Faithful 32x32 texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Faithful, is, as the name would imply, dedicated to being Minecraft. It is easy for a lot of texture and resource packs attempting to make the game prettier or better looking to completely lose the feel of the game, and wrap back around into being worse looking. This is often due to the dedication of having higher resolution textures surpassing everything else.

Faithful 32 does not suffer from this by any means. It is so incredibly faithful to Minecraft that, after enough time, it is easy to convince oneself that this is just what the game has always looked like. It upscales the textures to 32x32 pixels, rather than the base game’s 16x16. The extra clarity and detailing is simple, easy on the eyes, and keeps immersion intact.

6) Epic Adventures

The build with Epic Adventures (Image via Minecraft)

Epic Adventures is a free texture pack that enhances the game’s default texture resolution from 16x16 to 32x32. Being a darker, grungier, and more medieval variant of these upgrades to the game’s textures, Epic Adventures features many things that builders will enjoy quite a bit.

First, the pack features multiple combining textures. For example, both glass, as well as the stained glass, and even polished diorite all combine their textures when placed next to one another in order to enhance realism and immersion.

While there are many packs that do this with glass, there are only a few that do it for other blocks, which really helps to set this pack apart from the competition.

7) Clarity

The build with the Clarity texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Clarity is the best of the best when it comes to texture packs that enhance the game’s visuals. This pack is free, yet only offers a 32x32 texture option.

Despite not having the highest pixel count in its textures, the pack is stunning. It uses the colors within the textures to add depth and visual interest to many of the game’s textures, which helps make up for the lack of fidelity immensely. This texture pack looks like what Minecraft was always supposed to look like: a true improvement in nearly every aspect of the vanilla look of the game.

While not being the most realistic pack out there, the textures are masterfully done, so much so that they look better than the other packs on this list that boast about their hyper-realism.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan