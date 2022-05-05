7 tips for building a castle in Minecraft

Castles are some of the best structures that players can build in Minecraft. They have enough room for everything players might need while also keeping them safe from hostile presences.

When building a castle in Minecraft, there's a near-limitless array of designs to choose from, including a player's own creative input.

Although castles come in many shapes and sizes, it's still important to include certain amenities when building one. These aren't mandatory by any stretch, but they're definitely worth considering when creating a structure as large as a castle.

Players won't want to build a complete castle and then have to rewind and place certain amenities in later.

Important tips to note when building a castle in Minecraft

1) Location Matters

Finding an appropriate location to build your castle can be even more important than building it (Image via Mojang)

It's one thing to build a castle in Minecraft, but without the right location, players can be setting themselves up for trouble.

Depending on how large a player wants to build their new fortress, they'll need to clear land for it. This can prove to be problematic in some locations.

Building a castle on a gentle-sloping plains biome is a very different experience from building one at the peak of a mountain. Before doing anything else, players will want to be certain they have a location that can support their castle plans and possible expansions beyond that.

2) Work From the Ground Floor

Any ambitious build requires foreplanning and beginning from the ground up (Image via Mlbakke/Minecraft Forum)

Before Minecraft players get ahead of themselves, it's important to have a basic foundation for their future castle.

By placing a ground-level foundation, players can avoid future mistakes and stick to their build plans. Once the base foundation is in place, players can finish their first-floor build before moving on to the additional floors.

Taking steps to plan and lay the foundation will allow players to think their process through and implement design choices as they go.

3) Block Choice Matters

Building a castle of one block type isn't ideal (Image via Mojang)

Building a castle in Minecraft out of one lone block does the job, but it isn't exactly visually appealing. As with many builds, players should diversify their block choices as they construct their keep.

The exterior should certainly be made of a durable material such as stone, but it doesn't hurt to add accents of cobblestone, wooden planks, and more.

Interiors can also benefit significantly from the use of things like carpet, wool, and banners. Creativity pays off here, so players will want to use it as much as they can.

4) Build from the Inside Out

Beginning from the interior and working your way out may be more sound than beginning from the perimeter inward (Image via Mojang)

It may seem sensible to build the walls of your castle first in Minecraft, but this may not be the most productive method.

If players end up building their interiors or villages within their castle walls, they'll want to ensure they have space before closing the building off with its perimeter walls and towers.

If players know exactly how sizable their interior will be, then building the exterior wall first can still work. However, players who are planning things bit by bit will likely want to begin inwards and work their way outwards. This is to ensure they don't end up restricted by a lack of space.

5) Overhang Your Walls

A wall design complete with overhangs (Image via u/E72M/Reddit)

One of the most pestering hostile mobs in Minecraft are spiders, which are capable of scaling walls and attacking players while they may not suspect it.

However, with the right overhang in place on a player's walls, spiders won't be able to scale the complete height of the tower.

At the very most, spiders will only be able to scale the wall until they hit the overhang, making them easy targets for ranged attacks from a bow or crossbow.

If a Minecraft player is building a castle to avoid hostile players, overhangs also keep enemies from easily placing ladders to scale the walls.

6) Keep Things Convenient

Building amenities in and around a castle is just as vital as building the castle itself (Image via u/GuestKing/Reddit)

When Minecraft players have their castle, they'll want to keep essentials nearby, especially if it is built in a particularly hazardous place.

Instead of walking all the way up or down a mountain to get from your castle to your mine, add mine access to your castle directly and build it into the design plan.

Want to travel without trade? Bring villagers to your castle or construct the castle around a pre-generated village. Players should also keep important structures like XP or item farms nearby in order to minimize travel time and get back to business in the castle.

7) Patience is a Virtue

No castle is built in a day (Image via Mojang)

When taking on any large-scale build in Minecraft, especially in Survival Mode, chipping away at the build and remaining patient is key. If players rush their job, they may end up with detrimental results.

Take things at your own pace, block by block, until the job is done. It'll likely take several in-game days to complete even a small-scale castle. So Minecraft players who are pushing for more ambitious build projects will need to keep their eyes on the prize. Their focus should also be intact if they want to complete the build to their satisfaction.

