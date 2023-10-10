7 tips to make Minecraft more fun when you're bored

Though Minecraft has heaps of features to keep players hooked for many hours, some might get bored of the block game after a while. This can be because they have already achieved everything in the base game, or they simply want a different kind of experience from what they have in that current world. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to make the game interesting again.

From mods to massive build projects, players can once again feel encouraged to play Minecraft.

Some great tips to make Minecraft fun again

1) Use mods

1) Use mods

Mods are one of the best ways to make the game extremely interesting and fun again. These are third-party features made by the community and are available for anyone to download.

If players are bored of exploring the same world with the same mobs and gameplay features, they can add a bunch of interesting mods that offer brand-new mobs, core gameplay functionalities, biomes, blocks, items, and more.

2) Play on multiplayer servers

2) Play on multiplayer servers

Most players who play the game for the first time do so in single-player mode. However, the game has a healthy multiplayer community where players can join a world and engage in gameplay together.

Users can either join public servers and compete against one another in countless custom minigames or create a personal server and play survival with their friends.

3) Download custom maps

3) Download custom maps

Custom maps are special worlds that were created by others in the community and are available to download from the web. Many websites offer hundreds of custom maps, some that only contain massive builds, while others consist of detailed storylines and a set path that players need to explore.

Maps are extremely fun to try if players do not want to delve into multiplayer servers or mods.

4) Explore modpacks

4) Explore modpacks

Modpacks are bundles of many mods that work in harmony to create an experience that is completely different from the one players are familiar with in the vanilla version.

It contains several mods, resource packs, and even data packs that not only change the look but also almost every core gameplay mechanic, like walking, sprinting, crafting items, mining, and more.

5) Take up a massive build project

5) Take up a massive build project

It is certain that many gamers must have played other titles or even watched films and series with massive and unique builds. Over the years, thousands of players have tried to recreate all kinds of real-life and fictional structures in the sandbox game.

Hence, players can take on a somewhat similar build project that is massive enough to get them hooked on the game once again.

6) Hunt for the rarest items

6) Hunt for the rarest items

There are plenty of items that are considered extremely rare in the game. These can either be found as blocks generated in the world, chest loot, or items that drop from the mob.

If players have not collected these rare items, they can venture into the world and find them. They can also challenge themselves to find every one of them and frame them as a showpiece.

7) Start a new world

7) Start a new world

Of course, one of the most popular things people do is simply leave their current world after completing the main storyline and start a brand new world. This is the easiest since players will find a brand-new seed with different terrain generation where they can create new structures and start a fresh quest.

This is even useful during new update drops, as a new world will have all the features generated closer to the spawn point compared to old, already-explored worlds.