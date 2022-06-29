7 most unique mobs in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft's roster of mobs has increased steadily over its lifetime, and the collection has increased once again after the 1.19 update. This has resulted in even more diverse and intriguing mobs to encounter in any given Minecraft world.

After The Wild Update, Minecraft players won't lack interesting mobs to find. These mobs vary in their appearance, temperament, and their usefulness to players. The locations the mobs can be found are as diverse as the creatures themselves, so players set on encountering all of them will spend some time traveling.

Below, players can find some of the most unique mobs in the game after the release of version 1.19.

7 most interesting Minecraft mobs to encounter post-The Wild Update

7) Axolotls

Axolotls were introduced in the Caves & Cliffs update (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls, aquatic mobs found in Minecraft's lush cave biome, are quite cute but also threatening. This is due to the little creatures being hostile to any other aquatic life they come in contact with.

However, players who bring a few axolotls into battle with them can be buffed with Regeneration by killing an axolotl's target. These mobs come in various colors, including the blue axolotl, which is incredibly rare to breed. As long as players have a pool of water, they can pick up an axolotl in a bucket and relocate it.

6) Allays

Allays are beneficial to players (Image via Mojang)

The victor of Minecraft LIVE 2021's mob vote, the Allay is a helpful little mob that players can find caged near pillager outposts and woodland mansions. Once released, players can tame this creature with a cookie.

These helpful little critters can be given an item or a block, where they will then travel around loaded in-game chunks to collect any loose items of the same type. They can carry up to a single stack of a given item or block and will return to Minecraft players once they've collected all they can.

However, it's important to note that Allays are quite fragile and have no capabilities in combat, so they should be kept at a safe distance from any danger.

5) Endermites

Endermites don't have many uses but are still quite unique (Image via Mojang)

Occasionally spawning from broken ender pearls, endermites are small bugs that emanate purple energy. For the most part, they don't have any defined uses and are easily killed. However, endermen will attack them at will, making endermites a great way to trap and farm endermen if needed.

The uniqueness of these particular mobs comes from it being the only insect mob native to the End, as most of the other inhabitants in the dimension take other forms. Perhaps in future updates, the use of endermites will increase. At the moment, they're mostly bait for a good enderman farm and not much else but a nuisance.

4) Skeleton Horsemen

Skeleton horsemen appear very rarely (Image via Mojang)

Appearing rarely after lightning strikes, skeleton horsemen are a very different breed of skeleton. Riding skeletal horses and brandishing enchanted weapons and armor, these enemies are much more formidable than their standard counterparts. However, if players manage to kill the horsemen themselves, they can keep the skeletal horses as their own.

Considering they're one of the rarest mounts in the game, it certainly behooves Minecraft players to defeat the skeletal foes.

3) The Wither

The Wither is an optional boss that can be summoned (Image via Mojang)

The Wither, a Minecraft boss summonable through the use of soul sand, soul soil, and wither skeleton skulls, is a formidable enemy to battle. It possesses three heads capable of firing explosive Wither skulls, and they can also inflict the Wither status effect in melee. Even when it is "born," the explosion of the Wither's appearance can be enough to kill unprepared players.

Players won't need to defeat the Wither to complete the story, but they'll need to do it to receive nether stars, which are used to craft beacons.

2) The Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon swoops in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The final boss of Minecraft's Survival Mode, the Ender Dragon, is the domineering force within the End dimension. Its uniqueness comes from the fact that it's the lone dragon in the vanilla game, along with its boss battle mechanics.

The Ender Dragon is essentially invincible until Minecraft players destroy the end crystals surrounding it. Once its protection is down, players can finally damage the monster. There are several ways to do so, but many players opt for the exploding bed trick. Once defeated, the dragon leaves a lone egg behind, which is one of the more unique blocks in the game to loot.

1) The Warden

The Warden was finally released during The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

After being postponed during Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, the Warden was finally released during The Wild Update. This creature is by far one of the most unique in the game, pressuring players to use stealth to avoid the mob due to its immense power.

Mojang has stated that the mob wasn't even intended to be killed, which is partly why it has the highest health total in the game. Due to its technical lack of sight, the Warden must search out its targets using its hearing, smell, and touch. This mob is also the only creature appearing in the new deep dark biome, substantially adding to its uniqueness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

