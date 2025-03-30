A Minecraft Movie Live Event: How to get all the special collectible items

Ahead of the release of the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, Mojang has launched a special in-game event where players can take part in various challenges and mini-games. This limited-time event, announced during Minecraft Live on March 22, 2025, allows players to defend Midport Village from a piglin invasion while earning exclusive rewards.

Apart from Minecraft rewards, the event features unique collectible items that can aid players in their battles and exploration. Spread across multiple areas, such as Midport Village, the Wilderness, Outer Walls, and the Mines, these special items range from the Saxophone, which repels enemies, to the Tot Launcher, a quirky potato-firing weapon.

All special collectible Minecraft items

To ensure you don’t miss out on any of the special collectibles, follow this detailed breakdown of where to find each and how they can be used to improve your adventure in the special event.

Midport Village

Midport Village has become iconic already (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This is where you spawn when you boot up the game. There are two items here, the Saxophone and the Hot Lava chicken. Both are easy to find.

Hot Lava Chicken

Location: Found in the Hot Lava Chicken Shack, north of spawn.

Found in the Hot Lava Chicken Shack, north of spawn. Effect: Grants Resistance III for 10 seconds and propels the player forward rapidly for 5 seconds upon consumption.

Saxophone

Location: Located at the top of the bell tower behind spawn in Midport Village.

Located at the top of the bell tower behind spawn in Midport Village. Effect: When played, it releases white pulses that periodically repel nearby enemies.

Wilderness

Keep your eyes open for the Pillager Outpost (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To reach this area, either talk to Natalie and Dawn or use the map.

Battle Axe

Location: Found inside the pillager outpost in the Wilderness.

Found inside the pillager outpost in the Wilderness. Effect: +5 attack damage and a special sweeping attack that knocks enemies upward.

Buck-Chuckets

Availability: Currently blocked but will be accessible later.

Currently blocked but will be accessible later. Effect: Deals +7 attack damage and allows players to repeatedly strike enemies to daze them, applying a heavy Slowness effect for a few seconds. Hits during immunity frames still count toward the daze effect.

Outer Walls

You will find the special item down a mine (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Talk to Garrett or use the map to reach this area.

Tot Launcher

Location: Take the left path, then continue until you find a mine-like area. The Tot Launcher is at the bottom of this mine.

Take the left path, then continue until you find a mine-like area. The Tot Launcher is at the bottom of this mine. Effect: Launches a potato, dealing damage equivalent to a fully charged, unenchanted bow. When charged longer, it fires five potatoes in a burst before entering a longer cooldown period.

Mines

Cactus Ball is probably the least useful item (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To access this Minecraft area, speak to Henry or use the map. Use the elevator to get to Level 1 of the Mines.

Cactus Ball

Location: Found in Triple Spawner rooms in the Mines, except for one located in the Lush Caves.

Found in Triple Spawner rooms in the Mines, except for one located in the Lush Caves. Effect: Starts with three uses. When thrown, it does no direct damage but places a Cactus Ball entity that continuously deals low damage to enemies within one block. The Cactus Ball disappears after hitting too many enemies or after 30 seconds.

How to find a Triple Spawner

Upon reaching Level 1, take a left. Take another left, then cross the lava pond. Keep going up, avoiding the Lush Caves route. Climb higher and look around till you find the Triple Spawner.

With this guide, you now know everything you need in order to collect all the special items in the Minecraft Movie Live Event. Make sure to explore every area, engage in thrilling battles, and utilize these collectibles to get the most out of your experience.

