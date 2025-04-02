A Minecraft Movie Live Event: Why you should not wait until the last day to play it

A Minecraft Movie Live Event is a great addition for fans, as it offers a wealth of free content for Bedrock players. The new event, which celebrates and promotes the movie, provides a unique, limited-time experience for gamers. This includes daily challenges, special mini-games, and exclusive rewards.

While some Minecraft players may wait until the last day to participate, doing so could make completing the tournament more challenging and taxing. Here are several reasons to get started right away rather than rushing through everything at the last minute.

Why playing A Minecraft Movie Live Event on the last day is not good

Some quests require you to grind a lot (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The time-consuming nature of the event's challenges is one reason why it doesn't make sense to wait until the very last minute. Players must achieve certain goals for each quest, such as escorting carts over hazardous terrain successfully, acquiring a lot of materials, or defending against waves of foes.

These tasks aren't quick and may take multiple attempts due to their level of difficulty, player competition, or unpredictable enemy spawns. Completing six quests in a single day will be exhausting and may not even be feasible for casual gamers. There could also be other issues when trying to complete everything in one sitting.

As the final day approaches, more players may rush to complete the event, which could lead to increased server traffic. High player counts can cause lag, longer queue times, and even crashes, making progress slower and more frustrating. If you start early, you can avoid these potential issues and enjoy a smoother gameplay experience without feeling rushed or stressed.

Many of the event’s challenges are not simple “click-and-finish” tasks. Some require strategic play, teamwork, or repeated attempts to master. Defending the outer walls or mining a certain number of resources while avoiding enemy attacks requires planning.

Exhaustion from speedrunning and glitches

You can enjoy the Minecraft event if you start early (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The persistent need to grind through quests without taking breaks could lead to burnout and take away the fun of participating in the event. By distributing the quests over several days, you can enjoy the Minecraft event without feeling pressed for time.

Also, there is always the possibility of unforeseen issues or glitches since this is a live event. You would risk missing out on completing the event if you wait until the last day and run into a game-breaking bug or glitch.

By playing earlier, you can give yourself time to work around any potential problems and take advantage of fixes that may be implemented along the way.

A Minecraft Movie Live Event offers great in-game rewards, such as emotes, capes, and unique items. These rewards are exclusive and may not be available after the event ends.

Thus, it is recommended to complete them soon. The grand prize for completing all the quests is the Yearn Cape.

