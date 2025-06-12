A new Minecraft enchantment can make Nether exploration surprisingly easy

Nether is one of the most difficult dimensions to travel in Minecraft. It is a hell-like realm filled with lava, mysterious, hostile creatures, and irregular terrain. Crossing lava lakes in the Nether is one of the major issues players face while traveling in it. Though players can apply all kinds of enchantments to their gear, there is no specific enchantment to completely protect them from lava.

Hence, an argument can be made that a new unique enchantment can be added to Minecraft that allows players to easily travel in the Nether, especially on lava. Since there is an enchantment called frost walker that allows players to walk through water, Mojang can also add a new enchantment called lava walker that allows them to walk on lava.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

A Minecraft enchantment like lava walker can make traveling in the Nether a lot easier

How lava walker can be a great new enchantment

Most Nether areas are filled with lava (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The best ways to travel in the Nether are by building long bridges or by flying with an elytra. Bridging can be quite tedious and nerve-wracking since players can mistakenly release the crouch button and fall to their deaths. Even flying elytra in the Nether is tricky and needs a lot of experience and reflexes.

In the potions department, they can use fire resistance, which is the most effective against the hot liquid.

Hence, Mojang can add a unique enchantment like lava walker, which can fit perfectly with frost walker, which is another treasure enchantment.

Like frost walker allows players to temporarily turn water blocks into ice blocks when they walk on water, lava walker should be able to turn lava blocks into some other solid block that allows players to walk on it.

Since Striders are the only mobs in Minecraft that can walk on lava, Mojang could add a method of obtaining the treasure enchantment from them, making these passive Nether mobs much more useful than before.

A mod for lava walker enchantment already exists for Minecraft

While we thought of the idea of a lava walker enchantment on our own, we discovered that this concept has already been implemented as a Minecraft mod before.

A modder named mikndesu on the CurseForge website has already created a mod called Lava Walker, which adds the treasure enchantment. They stated on the mod's product page that the enchantment can be obtained by librarian villagers.

In a video, they showcased how the lava walker will be a boot-exclusive enchantment, just like frost walker, and will turn lava blocks into obsidian temporarily. After a few seconds, these obsidian blocks will turn into crying obsidian and return to being lava blocks.

