After cows and pigs, Minecraft needs to introduce chicken variants

In the recent Minecraft snapshots, Mojang has introduced new pig and cow variants — two of each — for an upcoming game drop. These new variants are distinguished based on which biome they will spawn in. Cold pigs and cows will spawn in cold biomes, while the warm variants of the two mobs will dwell in warmer regions. These are the first two in-game common farm animals to receive variants.
An argument can be made that after cows and pigs, chickens should also receive more variants in Minecraft's upcoming game drop.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
The reasons why chickens should also receive new variants in Minecraft after pigs and cows
Chickens are now the only farm animals without a variant
Following Mojang's recent introduction of the new pig and cow variants, chickens, by default, became the only farm animal in Minecraft with no variant. If we consider five mobs as farm animals — horses, sheep, pigs, cows, and chickens — the last is the only one without a variant.
In addition to pigs and cows, horses and sheep have lots of variants as they spawn in the world with different colors and patterns as well.
Chickens have not received a major overhaul in recent history
Chickens are among the few mobs in the game that have not received a major overhaul ever since it was released in the first game version in 2011. The only time it received a small texture change was in 2018 with the 1.14 update. Apart from that, in-game chickens have remained the same all these years.
Since Mojang is now trying to overhaul the entire Overworld dimension, it must also turn to one of the most basic passive mobs in the game and update its textures.
Similar to the upcoming cold and warm variants of pigs and cows, chickens can also get variants based on where they spawn in the Overworld. The developers can also add a special rooster variant that makes different sounds and is slightly larger than a regular chicken. Some chickens can have slight dirt on them in the form of brownish pixels.
