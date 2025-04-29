All flat world presets coming in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update

Over the years, Mojang has worked hard to bring lots of Minecraft Java Edition-exclusive features to Bedrock Edition. In the upcoming 1.21.80 Bedrock update, they are planning to bring various flat world presets from Java. Previously, Bedrock Edition only had one classic flat world template. Soon, it will have all the flat worlds from Java Edition (except the void).

Ad

Here are all the flat world presets coming with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update.

Every flat world preset arriving in Minecraft Bedrock with the 1.21.80 update

Classic Flat

Classic flat was the one that already existed in Minecraft Bedrock. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Classic flat was the only one that was already present in Minecraft Bedrock before the 1.21.80 update. It is the default flat world that contains one layer of grass block, two layers of dirt, and one layer of bedrock. The upper layer's biome is Plains, but it cannot generate any structures.

Ad

Trending

Tunnelers' Dream

Tunnelers' Dream is a flat world with lots of stone block layers. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The tunnelers' dream, as the name suggests, is a flat world focused on players who want a lot of underground area to mine. Hence, this particular flat world only has one layer of grass blocks, five layers of dirt, and a whopping 230 layers of stone blocks, ending with one layer of bedrock. The surface biome of this flat world is Windswept Hills.

Ad

Water World

Water world has the most amount of unique block layers. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The water world is a flat world that is completely covered with water. The first 90 layers are of water, followed by five layers of gravel, five layers of dirt, five layers of stone, 64 layers of deepslate, and one layer of bedrock. Since it is a water world flat generation, the top-most layers are considered the Deep Ocean biome.

Ad

Overworld

Overworld is a flat world with an old Minecraft chunk depth. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Overworld is the name of a flat world that has the basic layers from old Minecraft, before Mojang decided to change the world generation and add deepslate caves. Hence, this flat world consists of one layer of grass, three layers of dirt, 59 layers of stone, and one layer of bedrock blocks. It is quite close to a classic flat world since it also has Plains as its surface biome.

Ad

Snowy Kingdom

Snowy kingdom is a flat world layered with snow sheets. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Snowy kingdom is a unique flat world that is filled with a single layer of snow sheet, one layer of grass, three layers of dirt, 59 layers of stone, and one layer of bedrock blocks. The top layer's biome is snowy plains since it contains a snow sheet over grass blocks.

Ad

Bottomless pit

Bottomless pit is the only Bedrock flat world without a bedrock layer. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Bottomless pit is one of the special flat worlds since it is the only preset that does not have a bedrock layer at the bottom. It only has one layer of grass, three layers of dirt, and two layers of cobblestone blocks. Hence, if a player digs too deep in this world, they will instantly fall into the void and die.

Ad

Desert

Desert is a typical desert biome-like a flat world. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Desert is a flat world preset that looks like a regular desert biome in the Overworld, only without any terrain height. It contains eight layers of sand, 52 layers of sandstone, three layers of stone, and one layer of bedrock blocks. Of course, its surface biome will be a desert.

Ad

Redstone Ready

Redstone Ready flat world is filled with sandstone layers. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Redstone Ready is another special flat world preset that has loads of sandstone. Most players testing redstone contraptions prefer this particular preset. It has 116 layers of sandstone, three layers of stone, and one layer of bedrock blocks.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!