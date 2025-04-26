Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update: Everything you need to know

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update is around the corner, and this version is set to bring a host of major features, such as flat worlds, locator bar, and more. Apart from new things, it will also address persistent bugs and issues to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update.

All features and changes set to arrive with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update

1) Flat world presets

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update will finally add flat world types to the Bedrock edition of the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Flat world presets are one of the most popular world options in the Java edition, which is finally set to make its way to the Bedrock edition as part of the developer's efforts in parity. Java edition used to have this world type since it was added officially during the 1.1 update. Now, more players will have access to this mode.

The update will finally add flat world presets such as classic flat, tunneler's dream, water world, overworld, and more. These flat worlds are great for players who love making mega builds in the game or for trying out mob farms before implementing them in-game.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

2) Happy ghast and associated items

The 1.21.80 update will finally add the much-awaited mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The happy ghast was one of the major highlights of Minecraft Live 2025, so it comes as no surprise that players are excited to try this new mob as part of the release edition. The update will add the dried ghast, ghastlings, and the adult happy ghast. Players can rescue dried ghasts from the Nether and submerge them to get the Ghastlings. These can be fed snowballs to spawn the adult variant.

Apart from this, the update is also set to bring the harness. This nifty item will allow players to tame the happy ghast and ride it like a huge airship. This adds a major new way for transportation in the game, allowing gamers to reach greater heights and even build sky bases with ease.

3) Player locator bar

The player locator bar in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update will make multiplayer gameplay more engaging (Image via Mojang Studios)

The player locator bar is set to become one of the most sought-after features that will be added as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update. This nifty feature adds a locator bar in the HUD, allowing players to locate their teammates and friends in multiplayer worlds or Realms.

The locator bar will replace the experience bar when multiple players are in the world, adding a colored indicator for each player present. Additionally, players can hide from the bar by crouching and wearing mob heads or carved pumpkins. They can also use potions of invisibility to evade the locator, making it one of the coolest features of the update.

Also read: Best mods to turn Minecraft into a zombie apocalypse game

4) Vibrant Visuals

Vibrant Visuals is set to be one of the biggest features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update is going to be the introduction of Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual upgrade to the game in decades. This new visual format resembles shaders and adds major parameters such as volumetric lighting, water reflections, and more. This will significantly transform the current look of the game and provide modern graphics styles.

Additionally, Vibrant Visuals is set to become the default visual style for all compatible devices. Players will also be able to head into settings and modify individual parameters of the feature to better suit their gameplay or device specifications.

5) Realms upgrades

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update will introduce a major overhaul to Realms (Image via Mojang Studios)

As part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update, Realms will have a new Advanced tab that will allow players to select their preferred datacenter region to host the server. They can either choose the best option automatically or manually select one.

Additionally, the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80 update will also display messages during joining a Realm to indicate which server the session has been assigned to, making it easier for players to fine-tune their choices. Realms is one of the most popular aspects of the game, so it comes as no surprise that developers want to offer more features to players.

Also read: How to move mobs using happy ghast in Minecraft

