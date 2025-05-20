All items changed in the Minecraft summer update (2025)

Mojang will soon be releasing Minecraft's summer game drop. In this update, they have added loads of new blocks, mobs, and mechanics. However, they have also made some significant changes to a few existing items like lead, saddles, and shears. Some specific tweaks are massively game-changing as well.

Here are all the item changes arriving with the Minecraft summer game drop of 2025.

Every item changes in the Minecraft summer game drop (2025)

Lead changes

Lead received loads of changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lead is one of the main items that received massive changes in the summer game drop.

Firstly, lead can be used to tie two entities together, without the player being attached to it. This allows players to create a chain of connections between entities, which they can pull by pulling from either end of the chain. Players are no longer required to connect each entity to themselves with a lead.

Lead also received improved rope physics, especially when entities are airborne and are tied with it. The lead now has less stretch, which will prevent entities from taking fall damage more frequently.

Summer game drop brings a brand new mob called happy ghast, which is a friendly variant of ghasts that allows players to fly around the world. Since a lead can now be connected to two entities, they made a special connection between a happy ghast and any other larger entity, like sniffer, boats, camels, horses, etc. Hence, happy ghast can now transport any large entity with ease.

Lastly, the lead received a new crafting recipe. Mojang decided to replace the slime ball in the recipe with another string. This makes the recipe a lot simpler, since finding slime balls can be tricky, especially early in the game.

Saddle changes

Saddle received a crafting recipe for the first time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Compared to leads, saddles only received one major change in the summer game drop. However, that tweak was one of the biggest game-changing moves from Mojang.

Ever since saddles were released in Minecraft, they have never been craftable. They were a rare loot item, only found as chest loot, fishing loot, or from a professional librarian.

Now, however, the developers have finally decided to make saddles craftable. They will now need three leather items and one iron ingot to be crafted.

Since they are now craftable, Mojang also decided to remove them from several structure chest loots and replace them with leather.

Shear changes

Shears received some new features with saddles and leads (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Shears is also an item that received some changes in the summer game drop, particularly in relation to saddles and leads.

Shears now have the capability to remove saddles from any rideable passive mob. It can also remove horse armor, harness, and carpets from passive mobs as well.

Finally, shears can also be used to remove leads from any entity or fence block.

