All major Minecraft Education updates and their features

The differences between Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition are well known in all of gaming. However, there's also a third version of the game based on Bedrock: Education Edition. This version has been in development since 2011, when it was an official mod for Bedrock. It focuses on ways that schools can use the game to teach.
Every major update to Education Edition, also known as EE, is detailed below, along with what makes each so significant to this interesting third version of Mojang's blocky masterpiece.
Every major Minecraft Education Edition version and their features
v1.0.0
Released: November 1, 2016
Education Edition v1.0.0 was first released with all of the features of Windows 10 Edition 1.0.0, which wouldn't release for another month, and Java Edition 1.9. This includes mobs such as pet horses, leads, and redstone functionality.
Eduction Edition-specific features include chalkboards for displaying more text than signs, allow and deny blocks for controller player permissions, and borders to control player movement.
v1.0.0 also introduced cameras for taking pictures, portfolios to store photos, and NPCs that look similar to villagers.
The Chemistry Update
Released: February 22, 2018
The Chemistry Update is a major Education Edition update that, as the name implies, adds chemistry to Minecraft.
This is the Education Edition update responsible for the Element Constructor, Compound Creator, Lab Table, and Material Reducer, all of which are iconic EE features. These work stations allow players to craft elements, combine them into complex compounds, use these compounds on items, and even reduce blocks and vanilla items back into elements, respectively.
v1.4
Released: June 12, 2018 (Windows, macOS), September 6, 2018 (iOS)
Education Edition v1.4 introduced most of the Update Aquatic features to this version of the game. This included corals, tridents and their weapon enchantments, underwater structures, and new biomes. This was also the first version of Education Edition released on iOS.
There weren't a ton of Education Edition exclusive changes in this version. However, cameras were updated to emit smoke particles when killed by the player, NPCs got their interaction page updated, and agents saw their default name tag color change to blue.
The Code Builder Update
Released: November 12, 2018
Also known as Education Edition 1.7, the Code Builder Update brought the rest of Update Aquatic to this version of the game. It also added features from Bedrock Editions 1.5.0 and 1.6.0.
Among the Education Edition-specific features are new Minecraft commands for controlling agents. This includes the ability to summon and remove agents from the world with the /summon agent and /remove commands. However, its largest feature is also its namesake. This version introduced the Code Builder, which allows players to create code in-game, a huge part of modern Education Edition.
Spring Release
Released: March 21, 2019
Spring Release is also known as Education Edition 1.9. It added features from Village & Pillage, one of the best major Minecraft updates, as well as Bedrock 1.8.0 and 1.9.0.
The biggest update to Education Edition itself found in the Spring Release is an expansion of the Windows OS the game is available on.
The Back to School Update
Released: August 14, 2019 (Windows, macOS, iOS), September 24, 2019 (iPadOS)
The Back to School Update is also known as Education Edition 1.12. It added more Village & Pillage features, as well as content from Bedrock 1.10.0 and 1.11.0, to the game.
The Education Edition-specific features include the ability to save work as a PDF file by using the export function within Book & Quill items. There is also the Immersive Reader, which allows players to read and translate in-game text, as well as a picture dictionary of Minecraft-specific imagery.
The Chromebook Release
Released: August 7, 2020
The Chromebook Release is version 1.14.31 of Education Edition. This version, as the name suggests, brought Education Edition to ChromeOS. This makes sense, as Chromebooks make up a huge share of laptops found in schools.
The update also added features from the Buzzy Bees update, as well as Bedrock versions 1.12.0, 1.13.0, and 1.14.0.
The GOAT Update
Released: November 2, 2021
The GOAT Update is the official name given to Education Edition 1.17.30. This update brought two huge vanilla versions to Education Edition: the fan-favorite Minecraft Nether Update and Caves & Cliffs: Part I. It also added Flipgrid and Microsoft Teams integration.
Outside of this, the GOAT Update introduced photos as an in-game item form of photos taken by the camera. They can be put into and taken out of portfolios, placed in item frames, and also put into books and quills.
This update also introduced the Friends! Minecraft skin pack, which added 17 new skins to Education Edition.
Mobile, Multiplayer & More
Released: August 9, 2022
Mobile, Multiplayer & More is the official title for the 1.18.32 update of Education Edition. This major update brought with it the content from Caves & Cliffs: Part II and also added Android, iPhone, and iPod touch support.
The Education Edition changes for this edition were limited to 25 new skins for NPCs, as well as technical changes made to the game's WebSocket.
1.19.52
Released: April 12, 2023
Education Edition 1.19.52 brought the contents of The Wild Update to the game, such as the ominous Minecraft deep dark. It added computer science folders to the library, improved the ability to search the library by adding tags and refining non-English searching, and also introduced gameplay tips to the world.
1.20.12
Released: August 8, 2023
1.20.12 brought all of the features of Trails & Tales to Education Edition, including features like Minecraft archeology, cherry blossoms, bamboo planks and items, camels, sniffers, and smithing templates.
Outside of this, 1.20.12 brought with it the "My Templates" button, as well as several changes to the agent, a passive Minecraft mob that is found exclusively in Education Edition. These changes allow agents to move and build far away from players, have an animation for unsuccessful actions, and choose which item to detect or interact with in a "line of sight" up to one block.
