All Minecraft Education Edition recipes

Minecraft is an interesting game for a lot of reasons. One of the biggest is the fact that there are two versions of the game in completely different coding languages being maintained at the same time. These two versions are Java and Bedrock, and they tend to receive major updates, such as the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, at the same time.
However, there is a lesser-known third version of the game tucked away within Bedrock Edition. This is Education Edition, meant to be used to teach children in the classroom. Due to this version's unique nature, it has a plethora of interesting crafting recipes, all of which are detailed below.
All the crafting recipes in Minecraft Education Edition
Crafting Stations
The crafting stations available within Minecraft Education Edition are not technically craftable, but they are required to make nearly every other item within this version of the game.
Education Edition has the element constructor, which can be used to create elements; the compound creator, which can combine elements into compounds; the material reducer, which reduces items into their base elements; and the lab table, which can be used to conduct chemical experiments.
Compounds
Compounds represent the largest type of crafting recipe within Education Edition. Players can create compounds within the previously mentioned compound creator using the elements available through the element constructor. Here are the compounds available, along with their compound recipe.
- Aluminium Oxide: Al2O3
- Ammonia: N1H3
- Barium Sulfate: Ba1S1O4
- Benzene: C6H6
- Boron Trioxide: B2O3
- Calcium Bromide: Ca1Br2
- Crude Oil: C9H20
- Cyanoacrylate: C5H5N1O2
- Hydrogen Peroxide: H2O2
- Latex: C5H8
- Lithium Hydride: Li1H1
- Luminol: C8H7N3O2
- Lye: Na1O1H1
- Magnesium Nitrate: Mg1N2O6
- Magnesium Oxide: Mg1O1
- Polyethylene: C10H20
- Potassium Iodide: K1I1
- Soap: C18H35Na1O2
- Sodium Acetate: C2H3Na1O2
- Sodium Fluoride: Na1F1
- Sodium Hydride: Na1H1
- Sodium Hypochlorite: Na1Cl1O1
- Sulfate: S1O4
- Salt: Na1Cl1
- Calcium Chloride: Ca1Cl2
- Cerium Chloride: Ce1Cl3
- Mercuric Chloride: Hg1Cl2
- Potassium Chloride: K1Cl1
- Tungsten Chloride: W1Cl6
- Charcoal: C7H4O1
- Glow Ink Sac/Ink Sac: Fe1S1O4
- Sugar: C6H12O6
- Water: H2O1
Balloons
Balloons are craftable entities that float upward once they have been placed. They are crafted by combining a lead, a single helium, a color of dye, and six latex. Since they can be crafted using dye, there are 16 different variants, each with a different color. They can be attached to mobs, which will cause them to float away, or to fences, which will anchor them.
Sparklers
Sparklers are in-game fireworks that players can create. This is done with a stick, magnesium, and one of five different chlorides, each with a different color. The sparkler colors are:
- Calcium Chloride: Orange
- Cerium Chloride: Blue
- Mercuric Chloride: Red
- Potassium Chloride: Purple
- Tungsten Chloride: Green
Each of these different chlorides can be created using the compound creator, with their formulas being found in the compounds section.
Underwater TNT
Underwater TNT, as the name suggests, is TNT that functions underwater. This allows interesting scientific experiments in Education Edition but also makes incredible TNT to duplicate in a survival world created using Education Edition settings.
Underwater TNT is made with regular TNT and the element sodium. While it can be used underwater, it cannot be used in lava.
Underwater Torches
Underwater torches are similar to underwater TNT in that they are also a variant of a vanilla item that now works underwater. Players can make underwater torches by combining a regular torch with the element magnesium.
Other than the fact they can be placed underwater, these torches function the same as regular torches.
Hardened Glass
Hardened glass is an education-exclusive version of glass that takes longer to break and has a different texture. It is made by combining glass with aluminum oxide and boron trioxide.
There are hardened glass variants of all of the game's different glass colors and panes. Unlike regular glass, this will drop a collectible item when broken.
Colored Torches
Colored Torches are different versions of the regular Minecraft torch that emit various colors of light as they burn with different chemicals. There are four different colors of torch, each created by combining a torch with a different chloride, as described below.
- Cerium chloride: Blue torch
- Mercuric chloride: Red torch
- Potassium chloride: Purple torch
- Tungsten chloride: Green torch
Heat Block
Heat blocks are exclusive to Minecraft Education Edition. They can be crafted with iron, water, charcoal, and salt within a lab table crafting station.
Heat blocks will melt snow and ice within a two-block radius while not emitting any light.
Bleach
Bleach is an exclusive Education Edition variant of white dye. It is a craftable compound, obtainable from the lab table crafting station. The ingredients to craft it are three waters and three sodium hypochlorites.
As mentioned previously, Bleach is a white dye variant. It is, therefore, usable in any crafting recipes that use that color of dye, including custom Minecraft banners and dying leather armor.
Ice Bomb
Ice bombs are throwables that can be created on a lab table within Minecraft Education Edition by combining four sodium acetates.
Ice bombs explode when hitting most blocks or entities. When they explode, any water within a three-by-three-by-three cube of the explosion is frozen.
Super Fertilizer
Super Fertilizer is an upgraded bone meal found within Minecraft Education Edition. It can be crafted on the lab table by combining ammonia and phosphorous.
Super Fertilizer affects a larger area when used on grass and instantly grows any crops it is used on.
Medicine
Medicines are Education Edition-exclusive Minecraft potions that can be used to cure a specific status effect rather than applying it. They are all brewed with awkward potions and an element.
The medicines, along with their recipes and what they cure, can be found below:
- Antidote: Cures poison, crafted with silver
- Elixir: Cures weakness, crafted with cobalt
- Eye drops: Cures blindness, crafted with calcium
- Tonic: Cures nausea, crafted with bismuth
Glow Stick
Glow sticks are Education Edition-exclusive items that act as temporary torches. They can be cracked by players, after which they will emit a colored light for a short time before running out of durability and breaking.
There are 16 different glowsticks, one for each of Minecraft's dyes. Glowsticks are crafted by combining polyethylene, a dye, a single hydrogen peroxide, and a single luminol.