All Minecraft Education Edition recipes

Minecraft is an interesting game for a lot of reasons. One of the biggest is the fact that there are two versions of the game in completely different coding languages being maintained at the same time. These two versions are Java and Bedrock, and they tend to receive major updates, such as the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, at the same time.

However, there is a lesser-known third version of the game tucked away within Bedrock Edition. This is Education Edition, meant to be used to teach children in the classroom. Due to this version's unique nature, it has a plethora of interesting crafting recipes, all of which are detailed below.

All the crafting recipes in Minecraft Education Edition

Crafting Stations

The interface for the element constructor (Image via Mojang)

The crafting stations available within Minecraft Education Edition are not technically craftable, but they are required to make nearly every other item within this version of the game.

Education Edition has the element constructor, which can be used to create elements; the compound creator, which can combine elements into compounds; the material reducer, which reduces items into their base elements; and the lab table, which can be used to conduct chemical experiments.

Compounds

Compounds represent the largest type of crafting recipe within Education Edition. Players can create compounds within the previously mentioned compound creator using the elements available through the element constructor. Here are the compounds available, along with their compound recipe.

Aluminium Oxide: Al2O3

Ammonia: N1H3

Barium Sulfate: Ba1S1O4

Benzene: C6H6

Boron Trioxide: B2O3

Calcium Bromide: Ca1Br2

Crude Oil: C9H20

Cyanoacrylate: C5H5N1O2

Hydrogen Peroxide: H2O2

Latex: C5H8

Lithium Hydride: Li1H1

Luminol: C8H7N3O2

Lye: Na1O1H1

Magnesium Nitrate: Mg1N2O6

Magnesium Oxide: Mg1O1

Polyethylene: C10H20

Potassium Iodide: K1I1

Soap: C18H35Na1O2

Sodium Acetate: C2H3Na1O2

Sodium Fluoride: Na1F1

Sodium Hydride: Na1H1

Sodium Hypochlorite: Na1Cl1O1

Sulfate: S1O4

Salt: Na1Cl1

Calcium Chloride: Ca1Cl2

Cerium Chloride: Ce1Cl3

Mercuric Chloride: Hg1Cl2

Potassium Chloride: K1Cl1

Tungsten Chloride: W1Cl6

Charcoal: C7H4O1

Glow Ink Sac/Ink Sac: Fe1S1O4

Sugar: C6H12O6

Water: H2O1

Balloons

The crafting recipe for a balloon (Image via Mojang)

Balloons are craftable entities that float upward once they have been placed. They are crafted by combining a lead, a single helium, a color of dye, and six latex. Since they can be crafted using dye, there are 16 different variants, each with a different color. They can be attached to mobs, which will cause them to float away, or to fences, which will anchor them.

Sparklers

The sparkler's recipe (Image via Mojang)

Sparklers are in-game fireworks that players can create. This is done with a stick, magnesium, and one of five different chlorides, each with a different color. The sparkler colors are:

Calcium Chloride: Orange

Cerium Chloride: Blue

Mercuric Chloride: Red

Potassium Chloride: Purple

Tungsten Chloride: Green

Each of these different chlorides can be created using the compound creator, with their formulas being found in the compounds section.

Underwater TNT

Underwater TNT's recipe (Image via Mojang)

Underwater TNT, as the name suggests, is TNT that functions underwater. This allows interesting scientific experiments in Education Edition but also makes incredible TNT to duplicate in a survival world created using Education Edition settings.

Underwater TNT is made with regular TNT and the element sodium. While it can be used underwater, it cannot be used in lava.

Underwater Torches

The recipe for underwater torches (Image via Mojang)

Underwater torches are similar to underwater TNT in that they are also a variant of a vanilla item that now works underwater. Players can make underwater torches by combining a regular torch with the element magnesium.

Other than the fact they can be placed underwater, these torches function the same as regular torches.

Hardened Glass

The recipe for hardened glass (Image via Mojang)

Hardened glass is an education-exclusive version of glass that takes longer to break and has a different texture. It is made by combining glass with aluminum oxide and boron trioxide.

There are hardened glass variants of all of the game's different glass colors and panes. Unlike regular glass, this will drop a collectible item when broken.

Colored Torches

The recipe for a purple torch (Image via Mojang)

Colored Torches are different versions of the regular Minecraft torch that emit various colors of light as they burn with different chemicals. There are four different colors of torch, each created by combining a torch with a different chloride, as described below.

Cerium chloride: Blue torch

Mercuric chloride: Red torch

Potassium chloride: Purple torch

Tungsten chloride: Green torch

Heat Block

The recipe for heat blocks (Image via Mojang)

Heat blocks are exclusive to Minecraft Education Edition. They can be crafted with iron, water, charcoal, and salt within a lab table crafting station.

Heat blocks will melt snow and ice within a two-block radius while not emitting any light.

Bleach

The recipe for bleach (Image via Mojang)

Bleach is an exclusive Education Edition variant of white dye. It is a craftable compound, obtainable from the lab table crafting station. The ingredients to craft it are three waters and three sodium hypochlorites.

As mentioned previously, Bleach is a white dye variant. It is, therefore, usable in any crafting recipes that use that color of dye, including custom Minecraft banners and dying leather armor.

Ice Bomb

Create an ice bomb in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ice bombs are throwables that can be created on a lab table within Minecraft Education Edition by combining four sodium acetates.

Ice bombs explode when hitting most blocks or entities. When they explode, any water within a three-by-three-by-three cube of the explosion is frozen.

Super Fertilizer

Super fertilizer's recipe (Image via Mojang)

Super Fertilizer is an upgraded bone meal found within Minecraft Education Edition. It can be crafted on the lab table by combining ammonia and phosphorous.

Super Fertilizer affects a larger area when used on grass and instantly grows any crops it is used on.

Medicine

The recipe for eye drops (Image via Mojang)

Medicines are Education Edition-exclusive Minecraft potions that can be used to cure a specific status effect rather than applying it. They are all brewed with awkward potions and an element.

The medicines, along with their recipes and what they cure, can be found below:

Antidote: Cures poison, crafted with silver

Elixir: Cures weakness, crafted with cobalt

Eye drops: Cures blindness, crafted with calcium

Tonic: Cures nausea, crafted with bismuth

Glow Stick

The glow stick recipe (Image via Mojang)

Glow sticks are Education Edition-exclusive items that act as temporary torches. They can be cracked by players, after which they will emit a colored light for a short time before running out of durability and breaking.

There are 16 different glowsticks, one for each of Minecraft's dyes. Glowsticks are crafted by combining polyethylene, a dye, a single hydrogen peroxide, and a single luminol.