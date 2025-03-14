All raid mobs in Minecraft

Villagers are among the most peaceful mobs you will find in Minecraft, but these poor creatures do not have an easy life. Their villages are often invaded by hordes of zombies and, in worse cases, illager raids. While the iron golem in a village can handle a few zombies, it often perishes during illager raids.

A raid is an in-game event that happens when a player with the Raid Omen status effect enters a village. Previously, this effect was known as Bad Omen, but with the introduction of trial chambers, Mojang added ominous events to Minecraft and turned raids into one such event. If you plan to defend a village against a raid, knowing about the different raid mobs in Minecraft is a must.

We list all the mobs that spawn during a raid event in Minecraft.

Every raid mob in Minecraft

Evoker

Evokers are the dangerous of the bunch (Image via Mojang || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The evoker is among the strongest illager mobs in Minecraft. This mob can cast spells and summon vexes, one of the most notorious mobs. If you are playing the game on easy difficulty, you won't encounter evokers during raids. But on normal and hard difficulty, evokers will start spawning after the fifth wave of enemies.

Evokers have two types of spells: fangs and summoning. They can cast a spell to summon fangs in the direction of their target or around themselves as a defensive measure. As for the summoning spell, they can summon groups of vexes, which are tiny flying enemies who deal surprisingly high damage.

Moreover, vexes can pass through blocks and attack you, making the situation worse. Their small size and fast movements make them difficult to hit. So, always try to defeat an evoker first during a raid to stop it from summoning vexes. Defeating them will reward you with a Totem of Undying, an exclusive rare loot item dropped only by evokers.

Ravagers

Ravagers are the tanks (Image via Mojang || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Ravagers are the tanks of raids in Minecraft. These four-legged monstrosities serve as mounts for illagers and start spawning after you have cleared the first two waves of a raid. Initially, you will face unmounted ravagers, but from wave five onward, be ready to encounter ravagers mounted by vindicators and evokers.

Ravagers have 50 hearts of HP, which is the same number as an iron golem. If you manage to bring down a ravager, you are guaranteed to get a saddle. Defeating ravagers is one of the best ways to obtain saddles in Minecraft. Players can set up a raid farm to get an unlimited supply of Totems of Undying and saddles.

Witch

Witch are the supports in a raid (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Witches are not exactly rare, as they spawn naturally and can be found in witch huts in swamps. During raids, witches act as support for illagers. They use Splash Potions of Regeneration or Healing to heal illagers and prolong the raid.

Witches do not have high HP, so you can safely snipe them from afar to make the rest of the raid easier for yourself. A witch can drop various items, such as redstone dust, glowstone dust, sugar, and spider eyes. If you manage to slay a witch while it is drinking a potion, it may also drop that potion.

Vindicator

Vindicator with a banner (Image via Mojang || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Vindicators are illagers who wield iron axes in Minecraft. These common raid mobs can sprint at their targets and use their axes to deal quick damage. On its own, a vindicator is not deadly, but as part of a raid, they spawn in groups and can easily overpower an unprepared player.

Since vindicators use melee weapons, you can climb a tall building, like the temple in Minecraft's villages, and use a bow to take them down from a safe distance.

Pillager

The illager everyone knows (Image via Mojang || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Last but not least, the pillager is the fifth type of illager that appears during raids. It is a common crossbow-wielding illager that also spawns in raids, pillager outposts, and as part of patrols near a player's base. Pillagers can drop crossbows when defeated, but these are usually worn down and can be a nuisance for players operating a raid farm.

However, if you are playing on Bedrock Edition, you can use a Looting-enchanted sword to possibly obtain emeralds, iron equipment, and even an enchanted book from pillagers.

