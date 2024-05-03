Are trial chambers in Minecraft Bedrock?

The highlight of the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update is the trial chambers, arguably one of the most innovative additions by Mojang. Since its announcement, Bedrock players have eagerly anticipated this new structure. However, the trial chambers are currently only available in the latest beta and preview updates. Fortunately, the 1.21 update for Bedrock Edition is on the horizon, with an expected release around mid-2024.

In this article, we take a look at all the important details we know about trial chambers.

When were trial chambers added to Minecraft Bedrock?

A vault with a trial key (Image via Mojang)

The trial chambers structure was first introduced to Bedrock Edition with the Minecraft 1.20.60.20 beta/preview update on November 15, 2023. Since then, numerous iterations of the structure have been released with beta updates featuring mostly room generation changes.

The frequent changes to the structure show how much effort the developers have put into perfecting it. A good indicator of the potential fact that the structure is in its final form is that the latest beta update contains this structure as part of the game and no longer as an experimental feature. This means that the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update will likely be dropping soon.

Everything to know about trial chambers in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

A trial chambers room with a stray spawner in the center (Image via Mojang Studios)

The intention behind the trial chambers was to enhance the PvE combat experience in Minecraft by introducing an underground area filled with rooms constructed from copper holding several mob spawners for players to engage in battles against various mobs, including a new addition, the breeze.

A notable aspect of every Minecraft structure is the risk-to-reward ratio associated with it. The more challenging a structure is to explore, the greater the loot it offers. Trial chambers are no exception, providing exceptional rewards after players successfully defeat the formidable mobs it spawns.

Vaults, ominous trials, and more

An ominous vault (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers in Minecraft offer a unique method of rewarding players courageous enough to venture into them. Instead of traditional loot chests, the trial chambers feature vaults: a block that dispenses loot when unlocked with a trial key.

However, acquiring a key is no simple task. A trial key is a reward item obtained by defeating all waves of mobs spawned by a trial spawner, another exclusive block found only in the trial chambers.

An ominous trial key (Image via Mojang)

Those seeking even greater challenges can attempt ominous trials. This is an event that is triggered when a player with bad omen enters a 14-block detection radius of a trial spawner. This transforms the regular trial spawners into an ominous one that summons more dangerous mobs equipped with weapons and armor.

Ominous trial spawners take things a step further by summoning projectiles and lingering potions directly above players in the vicinity. Upon defeating all mobs spawned from an ominous trial spawner, the player will receive an ominous trial key, which can be used to unlock an ominous vault.

Breeze mob in trial chambers

A breeze and player fighting (Image via Mojang)

Created to cause trouble, the breeze is a mob that will bewilder players with its swift, erratic movements. It emerges from certain trial spawners and attacks players with its wind charge, leaping around as it does so.

The breeze serves as the sole source of breeze rods in Minecraft, one of the essential components needed for crafting the mace weapon, a relatively recent addition to the game.