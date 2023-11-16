Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.20 beta/preview patch notes: Breeze, trial chambers, and more

Minecraft 1.21 is on the horizon, and Mojang has been giving fans a sneak peek into the update courtesy of Java Edition snapshots. Bedrock Edition is also enjoying the 1.21 action with the debut of the 1.20.60.20 preview, which introduces many of the features that are in development for the next major update and makes them accessible for players to try out.

After previous previews introduced new tuff and copper blocks as well as the crafter, the 1.20.60.20 preview has brought along the trial chamber structure, complete with trial spawner blocks and the Breeze mob. This new preview also introduces a collection of bug fixes to improve the overall gameplay experience.

For curious Minecraft fans, it's not a bad time to take a look at the 1.20.60.20 preview's most important changes and additions.

The most significant inclusions, fixes, and tweaks in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.20 preview

Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers are the major inclusion in the latest Bedrock preview (Image via Mojang)

Keeping in line with recent Java Edition snapshots, the latest Bedrock preview adds the trial chamber structure along with all of its mobs, blocks, and loot. Crafter and tuff blocks have received a texture update, and a handful of gameplay and UI changes have been implemented.

All the while, several bugs have been addressed to progress toward overall stability for the next several experimental releases.

The most significant aspects of the Minecraft 1.20.60.20 preview's patch are as follows:

Trial chambers have been added to the game. These structures are generated in the deepslate layers of the Overworld between Y= -20 and Y= -40. They're composed primarily of copper and tuff blocks and have randomized layouts due to their procedural generation. They contain a variety of different loot items as well as trial spawner blocks that create hostile mobs in different quantities based on how many players are exploring them.

Trial spawners have been added to the game. These new blocks spawn melee and ranged hostile mobs based on how many players are nearby and what blocks are close to the spawner block. For example, mossy cobblestone blocks near the trial spawner will cause it to create zombies, while moss blocks will result in slimes instead. When the hostile mobs created by the spawner have been defeated, the trial spawner will release reward items like emeralds, diamonds, iron/gold ingots, and the new trial key item.

The Breeze has been added to the game. This elusive mob is capable of jumping large distances and can attack foes with an AOE wind burst attack. The attack doesn't deal damage unless it makes direct contact with a target, but the knockback that it causes can result in targets taking fall damage. Additionally, the wind burst can activate redstone-compatible blocks like buttons, levers, and trapdoors, among others.

Trial keys have been added to the game. These new items are provided as a reward for defeating the mobs of a trial spawner block, though they currently don't have any use.

The texture for the crafter block and tuff blocks have been updated.

Fixed a bug where boats would clip through blocks when placed on them.

Container blocks can now be interacted with consistently when they're connected to a rapid redstone clock.

Fixed a bug where Minecraft players could take unexpected fall damage when building and moving at the same time.

Players will no longer fall through the block they're standing on when switching to Spectator Mode.

Added a more thorough and informative set of error messages when world exporting fails.

The delay between the 100% Loaded message and the main menu on consoles has been reduced.

Both Minecraft players can now navigate menus and see character changes when using the character creator in split-screen mode.

Updated information about using conduits in the How To Play section.

The Encyclopedia Beacon tab in the How To Play section has been updated to reflect the use of netherite blocks.

Fixed a bug where eating apples wouldn't slow down player movement.

The maximum render distance for Minecraft Realms has been increased to 20 chunks.

An unread post notification counter has been added to Minecraft's feed screen on the play and slots screens.

Fixed a bug where chat messages would be incorrectly shown when using the new death screen.

Minecraft 1.21's breeze mob is a bit of a trickster but shouldn't be too tough to overcome (Image via Mojang)

It should be noted that the Minecraft 1.20.60.20 preview is an experimental release, so players may encounter bugs as they try it out. Moreover, the features implemented in this beta are technically still in development and, therefore, subject to change.

Regardless, fans can dive into this new content by downloading the preview on Xbox, Windows, and Android/iOS devices.