7 activities to do in trial chambers in Minecraft

The Trial Chamber is a brand new structure that will soon be arriving with the Minecraft 1.21 update in 2024. This area will be generated deep underground, with loads of rooms, corridors, and halls for players to explore. These areas will have new spawners, loot chests, and small traps to challenge players. Mojang recently released the entire structure as an experimental feature in the latest snapshot.

For those who are unaware of what trial chambers offer, here are a few activities to do in the new area.

Some of the activities to indulge in in Minecraft's new trial chambers

1) Fighting through trial chambers

Trial spawners are generated in new trial chamber structures in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Trial spawners are brand new spawner blocks that will exclusively generate in trial chambers, at least for now. These will spawn various kinds of hostile mobs, but they will do so for a limited time period before cooling down. Furthermore, the number of hostile mobs will depend on the number of players approaching them.

After the fight is over, it can drop rewards like emeralds, baked potatoes, and other items.

2) Fight Breeze

Breeze is the new mob in Minecraft's trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Breeze is a brand new hostile mob that will also spawn exclusively in the trial chambers. This mob will spawn from a trial chamber and will have a special ability to attack players and interact with the world. Through its wind charge, it can hurt players, knock them back, and even interact with certain blocks like levers, buttons, trapdoors, doors, and more.

3) Looting chests

Chests will contain amazing loot in Minecraft's trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

Soon after players enter a trial chamber, they will start spotting chests scattered around the structure. While some of them will have mid-tier loot, ones that are more concealed in secret nooks and crannies will have rarer items. Of course, the main aim of exploring the new structure is to loot and fight new mobs.

However, it is worth mentioning that the loot tables for these chests are still not finalized. Mojang could change them before officially releasing the update in 2024.

4) Looting pots

Pots can be broken to obtain some great loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mojang recently added the ability for brick pots to store items. These pots will naturally generate loot in trial chambers with a little loot in them. Players can break these pots to obtain various valuable items like iron ingots, emeralds, and more. These pots will mainly be found in the corridor section of the structure.

Similar to chests, pots' loot tables are also not finalized, and Mojang will most likely change them before the official release of the 1.21 update.

5) Gathering new copper and tuff blocks

New copper and tuff blocks can be collected from Minecraft's trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

With the 1.21 update, Mojang has introduced several new copper and tuff blocks. These blocks will exclusively be generated in the new trial chambers, at least for now. Thus, if players have not crafted them yet, they can simply mine them from the new structure to collect them.

Of course, all these blocks from which trial chambers are made can be easily crafted if players have basic copper ingots or natural tuff blocks with them.

6) Collect trial keys

Trial keys are brand new items that will soon have use in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Trial keys are completely new items introduced by Mojang in their latest snapshot. These will be dropped by every trial spawner once players defeat all the enemies it spawns. As of now, this key does not have any known use in the game.

However, Mojang will soon add something unique that can be unlocked from it. Since it has a spawner-like design, it can have something to do with the new trial spawner itself.