What loot will trial chambers hold in Minecraft?

Mojang announced the Minecraft 1.21 update at its annual live event in October. Since players only witnessed the features close to completion, developers were able to quickly release them in upcoming snapshots and beta versions for testing. Coupled with that, they recently released the new trial chamber structure and everything it has to offer.

These chambers will offer a lot of loot items that players can gather. Here's what they might find in these new underground areas.

Note: The loot tables for trial chambers can be changed and updated by Mojang. This article only covers the types of loot players can obtain in snapshot 23w45a.

Loot found in trial chambers in Minecraft

Chests

Chests in trial chambers mostly have mid-tier loot with rare, valuable items in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon entering a trial chamber, players will quickly spot chests scattered around the structure. The loot in these chests will depend on their location. Some present in the entry or corridor will have mid-tier loot, such as enchanted books with sharpness level two or three, enchanted iron gear, amethyst shards, and more.

Chests found at the intersections and trial spawner rooms will have much better loot, with around a 5.4% chance of getting diamond gear and even an enchanted golden apple. However, nothing new is being added just yet. Chests are usually located on higher levels and in secret nooks and crannies of the structure.

Barrel

Barrels can have random loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While barrels will be much rarer than chests in the trial chambers, they do not have rarer and more valuable loot. They will most likely have bamboo planks, baked potatoes, and a damaged golden pickaxe and axe. However, there is a small chance of getting an enchanted diamond pickaxe or axe. Players can even find a few diamonds if they are lucky.

Pots

Pots can yield all kinds of earth minerals and other special loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The corridor section of the trial chambers will have several brick pots that can be broken for loot. The ability for pots to store items was recently added and has been implemented in the new structure.

These are some of the best blocks to loot from, as they have strong odds to drop emeralds and iron ingots. Furthermore, players could obtain the new trial key and a few diamonds.

Trial Spawners

Trial spawners themselves will drop loot after a fight in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

New trial spawner blocks will also drop rewards once players defeat the surrounding mobs. The trial chamber has a 23% chance of dropping either glow berries, emeralds, or baked potatoes. The odds drop to 7% for golden carrots, ender pearls, or potions of regeneration and strength.

Each block will 100% drop the new trial key. Unfortunately, players have yet to determine its usage in the game.