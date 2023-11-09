Minecraft players discuss loot tables for trial spawners

When Mojang Studios announced the Minecraft 1.21 update and the new trial spawners that will be added, they showcased how the block will enter a cooldown period after a fight before offering players rewards. Although rewards showcased in trailers are usually placeholders, the actual one in the latest snapshot seemed somewhat underwhelming for some players.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'Nukeri' posted two pictures of how drastically different the loot tables are for trial spawners. The first image showcased diamonds and emeralds being offered as a reward in the introduction trailer. The second image, meanwhile, shows the trial spawner offering a baked potato as a reward when the player tested it in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a.

Even though diamonds and emeralds are placeholder loot for every trailer released by Mojang, getting baked potato was not expected and seems different from what could have been the actual loot from trial spawners. Hence, the original poster appeared baffled and even made a meme template of 'expectation vs reality' out of his post.

Users discuss the trial spawner loot table in Minecraft

Since trial spawners and the Minecraft 1.21 update are currently trending, the aforementioned post on the game's official subreddit instantly gained traction. Within a day, it received over 4,000 upvotes and loads of comments. Since Mojang recently released the new trial chambers in the latest snapshot, many players had a lot to say.

Some comments claimed that Mojang has not yet fixed the loot tables for the trial spawners and will do so with the development of the update. The original poster also commented how they thought Mojang stated the loot tables of chests and other treasures were not set.

A few also mentioned there was no hurry for them to set everything perfectly on the first attempt since the features are still under the experimental phase, and the update is several months from now.

Apart from this, there were some who stated how they got emeralds on their first try, while others received glow berries and criticized the trial chambers for lack of good loot and trials not being challenging enough. One of the Redditors also pointed out how these trial spawners will be used on a farm to collect all kinds of items; hence, they are fine with getting baked potatoes as well.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors talked about trial spawners and how Mojang will have their loot tables in the future. Since the features of the 1.21 update are still relatively new, there are many aspects that will be improved. With the latest snapshot introducing trial chamber and spawners, many players are flocking to the post, upvoting and sharing their views on it.