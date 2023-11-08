Minecraft snapshot 23w45a patch notes: Trial chambers, trial spawner, Breeze mob, and more

With November 8's Minecraft snapshot, Mojang has finally added the last few features confirmed for the upcoming 1.21 update. Players can now experience the new challenges added via trial chambers — huge underground structures filled with difficult and fun trials that offer valuable loot.
In these chambers, players will find rooms that house Breeze, one of the newest mobs coming in 1.21. Mojang has revealed lots of new information about this entity and trial chambers in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a. Let's get right into the patch notes for this new release.
Minecraft snasphot 23w45a patch notes: All you need to know
Changes
- Monster Spawner now renders their inner faces when looking inside
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 24
- The Resource Pack version is now 21
Data Pack Version 24
- Added experimental Breeze mob
- Added experimental Trial Spawner block
- Increased maximum value of Jigsaw structure variable size from 7 to 20
- Added trial_chambers_copper_bulb_degradation structure processor list
Rresource Pack version 21
- uniform font has been updated to use Unifont 15.1.04 (from 15.0.06)
- The only supported texture format is now .png
Breeze Mob
- Added entity models and textures for experimental Breeze mob:
- breeze, wind_charge
- Added shader:
- breeze_wind
Added Breeze mob
The Breeze is a cunning, hostile mob that can spawn via Trial Spawner in some rooms within the Trial Chambers in Minecraft.
- The Breeze moves primarily by leaping around the target, sometimes jumping quite long distances
- An aggressive adversary, the Breeze shoots volatile wind energy in the form of wind charge projectiles at its target
- Wind charges deal a small amount of damage when colliding directly with an entityAfter colliding with an entity or a block, wind charge projectiles produce a wind burst, which knocks back entities in the area by several blocks
Wind bursts also have the effect of 'activating' certain blocks:
- Non-Iron Doors and Trapdoors are flipped
- Fence Gates are flipped
- Buttons are pressed
- Levers are flipped
- Bells are rung and swung
- Lit Candles (both standalone and on cake) are extinguished
Wind bursts do not have any effect on Iron Doors, Iron Trapdoors, or any block being held in its position by a Redstone signal.
Trial Spawner in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a
- Trial Spawner is a new variant of Monster Spawners that ejects rewards upon completion and can have variable levels of challenge in multiplayer
- The challenge level will increase for each new player a Trial Spawner notices nearby
- Challenge level will not decrease until it is reset during a Trial Spawner's cooldown
- Unlike normal spawners, a Trial Spawner will spawn a limited number of mobs proportional to its current challenge level
- It can only spawn a mob at positions that are within line of sight
- It can spawn a mob regardless of any light level requirement the mob has
- Spawned mobs are persistent
- Once all mobs are defeated, the Trial Spawner will eject a set of rewards proportional to the current challenge level
- After the rewards have been ejected, the Trial Spawner goes into cooldown for 30 minutes during which it will no longer spawn mobs
- Trial Spawners cannot be crafted nor obtained by players in Survival - instead, they can be found naturally placed throughout Trial Chambers
- Trial Spawners are extremely slow to mine and resistant to explosions, and will not drop even with Silk Touch
- When placed in Creative, Trial Spawners have no mob type set by default
- The mob type can be set by interacting with it while holding a Spawn Egg
- Creative and Spectator players cannot be detected or noticed by Trial Spawners
Trial Chambers in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a
- Trial Chambers are a new structure in the Overworld where players can explore and take on combat challenges during the mid-game
- Trial Chambers are made out of a variety of Copper and Tuff blocks and can be found in different sizes from large to small
- Trial Chambers are a relatively common find throughout the Deepslate layer of the underground
- The layout of each Trial Chamber is procedurally generated, and can include traps, reward chests and a variety of combat spaces
- Supply chests can be found between different rooms, and give you blocks and items which help you navigate your trials
- Reward chests are guarded by challenges in each room, and can be a source of many high level enchanted books and equipment
- The loot found in reward chests are still being iterated, and are absolutely not final
Each Trial Chamber will include Trial Spawners with a melee, small melee, or ranged category:
Melee
- Zombie
- Husk
- Slime
Small Melee
- Spider
- Cave Spider
- Baby Zombie
- Silverfish
Ranged
- Skeleton
- Stray
- Skeleton with Poison Tipped Arrows
Each Trial Spawner category will only use one mob for the entire structure when generated, and these mobs are randomized for each Trial Chamber:
- For example, one Trial Chamber might only spawn Zombies, Cave Spiders, and Strays, while another might only spawn Slimes, Silverfish, and Skeletons.
- The exceptions to this are some Trial Spawners in unique rooms which always spawn Breezes.
Known issues in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a
- The corridors sometimes end with a dead end
- Aquifers, Lush Caves, and Sculk Veins sometimes intersect with the Trial Chamber
Trial Key
- An item that can only be obtained from Trial Spawners
- Trial Keys do not currently have any functionality
Bugs fixed in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a
The following bugs have been fixed in the latest snapshot 23w45a:
- Drowned spawners only work in biomes where drowned spawn
- "RootVehicle" tag in playerdata entry is not upgraded
- Functioning clock and compasses in crafting output slot
- NBT link/reference when using /fill
- Text components in commands accept malformed JSON
- Punching a TNT Minecart in creative mode drops the minecart
- Compasses, Clocks and Recovery Compasses work normally within the output slot of the crafter
- Side Water texture on Copper bulbs
- Mobs suffocate inside most copper grate block variants
- Copper Doors and Trapdoors make generic metal sounds when placing
- Light can pass through copper bulbs
- Copper Bulbs do not cull faces correctly
- Mobs can spawn on oxidized or waxed copper grates
- No error message when granting/revoking an advancement that is already granted/revoked
- Accessibility button in the Welcome screen still needs its own string
- Can't load .dat and .nbt files (server list & saved hotbar)
- Could not save data raids.dat and random_sequences.dat
In the latest Minecraft snapshot, 23w45a, Mojang introduced the features showcased at Minecraft Live 2023. Armadillos are still in the concept phase and being worked on by developers. They won't arrive in Minecraft soon.
Players can anticipate bug fixes and updates focused on Breeze and trial chambers in the near future.