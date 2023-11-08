Minecraft snapshot 23w45a patch notes: Trial chambers, trial spawner, Breeze mob, and more

With November 8's Minecraft snapshot, Mojang has finally added the last few features confirmed for the upcoming 1.21 update. Players can now experience the new challenges added via trial chambers — huge underground structures filled with difficult and fun trials that offer valuable loot.

In these chambers, players will find rooms that house Breeze, one of the newest mobs coming in 1.21. Mojang has revealed lots of new information about this entity and trial chambers in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a. Let's get right into the patch notes for this new release.

Minecraft snasphot 23w45a patch notes: All you need to know

Changes

Monster Spawner now renders their inner faces when looking inside

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 24

The Resource Pack version is now 21

Data Pack Version 24

Added experimental Breeze mob

Added experimental Trial Spawner block

Increased maximum value of Jigsaw structure variable size from 7 to 20

Added trial_chambers_copper_bulb_degradation structure processor list

Rresource Pack version 21

uniform font has been updated to use Unifont 15.1.04 (from 15.0.06)

The only supported texture format is now .png

Breeze Mob

Added entity models and textures for experimental Breeze mob:

breeze, wind_charge

Added shader:

breeze_wind

Added Breeze mob

Breeze mob is finally available in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Breeze is a cunning, hostile mob that can spawn via Trial Spawner in some rooms within the Trial Chambers in Minecraft.

The Breeze moves primarily by leaping around the target, sometimes jumping quite long distances

An aggressive adversary, the Breeze shoots volatile wind energy in the form of wind charge projectiles at its target

Wind charges deal a small amount of damage when colliding directly with an entityAfter colliding with an entity or a block, wind charge projectiles produce a wind burst, which knocks back entities in the area by several blocks

Wind bursts also have the effect of 'activating' certain blocks:

Non-Iron Doors and Trapdoors are flipped

Fence Gates are flipped

Buttons are pressed

Levers are flipped

Bells are rung and swung

Lit Candles (both standalone and on cake) are extinguished

Wind bursts do not have any effect on Iron Doors, Iron Trapdoors, or any block being held in its position by a Redstone signal.

Trial Spawner in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a

Trial Spawner is a new variant of Monster Spawners that ejects rewards upon completion and can have variable levels of challenge in multiplayer

The challenge level will increase for each new player a Trial Spawner notices nearby

Challenge level will not decrease until it is reset during a Trial Spawner's cooldown

Unlike normal spawners, a Trial Spawner will spawn a limited number of mobs proportional to its current challenge level

It can only spawn a mob at positions that are within line of sight

It can spawn a mob regardless of any light level requirement the mob has

Spawned mobs are persistent

Once all mobs are defeated, the Trial Spawner will eject a set of rewards proportional to the current challenge level

After the rewards have been ejected, the Trial Spawner goes into cooldown for 30 minutes during which it will no longer spawn mobs

Trial Spawners cannot be crafted nor obtained by players in Survival - instead, they can be found naturally placed throughout Trial Chambers

Trial Spawners are extremely slow to mine and resistant to explosions, and will not drop even with Silk Touch

When placed in Creative, Trial Spawners have no mob type set by default

The mob type can be set by interacting with it while holding a Spawn Egg

Creative and Spectator players cannot be detected or noticed by Trial Spawners

Trial Chambers in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a

Trial spawners spawning Breeze and skeletons (Image via Mojang)

Trial Chambers are a new structure in the Overworld where players can explore and take on combat challenges during the mid-game

Trial Chambers are made out of a variety of Copper and Tuff blocks and can be found in different sizes from large to small

Trial Chambers are a relatively common find throughout the Deepslate layer of the underground

The layout of each Trial Chamber is procedurally generated, and can include traps, reward chests and a variety of combat spaces

Supply chests can be found between different rooms, and give you blocks and items which help you navigate your trials

Reward chests are guarded by challenges in each room, and can be a source of many high level enchanted books and equipment

The loot found in reward chests are still being iterated, and are absolutely not final

Each Trial Chamber will include Trial Spawners with a melee, small melee, or ranged category:

Melee

Zombie

Husk

Slime

Small Melee

Spider

Cave Spider

Baby Zombie

Silverfish

Ranged

Skeleton

Stray

Skeleton with Poison Tipped Arrows

Each Trial Spawner category will only use one mob for the entire structure when generated, and these mobs are randomized for each Trial Chamber:

For example, one Trial Chamber might only spawn Zombies, Cave Spiders, and Strays, while another might only spawn Slimes, Silverfish, and Skeletons.

The exceptions to this are some Trial Spawners in unique rooms which always spawn Breezes.

Known issues in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a

The corridors sometimes end with a dead end

Aquifers, Lush Caves, and Sculk Veins sometimes intersect with the Trial Chamber

Trial Key

An item that can only be obtained from Trial Spawners

Trial Keys do not currently have any functionality

Bugs fixed in Minecraft snapshot 23w45a

The following bugs have been fixed in the latest snapshot 23w45a:

Drowned spawners only work in biomes where drowned spawn

"RootVehicle" tag in playerdata entry is not upgraded

Functioning clock and compasses in crafting output slot

NBT link/reference when using /fill

Text components in commands accept malformed JSON

Punching a TNT Minecart in creative mode drops the minecart

Compasses, Clocks and Recovery Compasses work normally within the output slot of the crafter

Side Water texture on Copper bulbs

Mobs suffocate inside most copper grate block variants

Copper Doors and Trapdoors make generic metal sounds when placing

Light can pass through copper bulbs

Copper Bulbs do not cull faces correctly

Mobs can spawn on oxidized or waxed copper grates

No error message when granting/revoking an advancement that is already granted/revoked

Accessibility button in the Welcome screen still needs its own string

Can't load .dat and .nbt files (server list & saved hotbar)

Could not save data raids.dat and random_sequences.dat

In the latest Minecraft snapshot, 23w45a, Mojang introduced the features showcased at Minecraft Live 2023. Armadillos are still in the concept phase and being worked on by developers. They won't arrive in Minecraft soon.

Players can anticipate bug fixes and updates focused on Breeze and trial chambers in the near future.