7 best boot enchants for Minecraft Bedrock and Java

Boots are one of the armor parts in Minecraft that can be crafted and worn. Though it applies the least amount of armor protection compared to other parts, it is quite important and is used in several unique ways. One of the ways to use them cleverly is by applying different enchantments to them and using their special powerups.

Boots have loads of enchantments that can be applied to them. Some of them are exclusive to the armor part, while others are universal and quite useful as well. Here are some of the best enchantments for boots in Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Mending, Unbreaking, and five more top boot enchantments for Minecraft Java and Bedrock

1) Mending

Mending is arguably the most overpowered enchantment in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mending is arguably the best enchantment for any gear in the game, including boots. This enchantment will allow boots to automatically repair themselves using XP orbs. Remember, players must keep the boots in their hands in order for the mending enchantment to work on them.

2) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment in Minecraft prolong the life of armor parts, including boots (Image via Mojang)

Though unbreaking enchantment is one of the most common ones, it is also the most useful. Since every gear, including boots, has limited durability, unbreaking enchantment is a no-brainer for any gear since it prolongs the durability, making the item last longer. It has three levels of enchantment.

3) Protection

Protection enchantment adds a bonus damage reduction in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since any armor part's main feature is to protect players against any kind of damage, protection enchantment is one of the best to apply to them. This enchantment simply increases the damage reduction feature in boots. It has four levels of power. Remember, the protection enchantment is incompatible with any other protection enchantment.

4) Soul Speed

Soul Speed allows players to walk extremely fast on soul sand blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

After playing a game for quite some time, players will need to travel far and wide to explore new areas or simply head to different structures and locations. One of the fastest methods to travel is to use soul speed enchantment on boots and run on soul sand. This is a treasure enchantment and can only be found by bartering with piglins or in bastion remnant chests. It has three levels of power, each increasing the speed of walking on soul sand.

5) Depth Strider

Depth Strider allows players to move faster underwater in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

For those who explore many oceans and other water bodies, the depth strider enchantment on boots will do wonders. This enchantment increases the movement speed underwater and allows users to explore and swim quickly. It has three power levels, and the swimming speed can be increased even further with Dolphin's Grace status effect.

6) Feather Falling

Feather Falling will not reduce the falling speed, it will reduce the fall damage in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Feather Falling is an enchantment that is quite useful for new players who might make the frequent mistake of falling off a high place in the game and taking massive fall damage. This enchantment will not reduce the falling speed, but it will reduce the damage taken after falling on a block. It has four different levels of power.

7) Frost Walker

Frost Walker allows players to walk on water by actively freezing water blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Frost Walker is another treasure enchantment exclusive to boots. This allows players to freeze water blocks actively, allowing them to essentially walk on water. Though it is one of the coolest enchantments to try in the game, it might not be too practical as walking will hog through a player's hunger bar. They can simply row a boat, which is faster than walking or even running on water.

Poll : 0 votes