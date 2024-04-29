Best build ideas for Minecraft Armored Paws update

Minecraft's Armored Paws update wasn't filled to the brim with content, but it did introduce the 2023 Mob Vote winner - the armadillo - as well as eight new wolf mob variants and wolf armor. As a result, plenty of in-game builds are a perfect fit for the major additions in this update, or at least match the overall theme that it presents surrounding armadillos and wolves.

If players are hoping to make some themed builds for Minecraft's Armored Paws update, more than a few ideas come to mind. They can always build what they please, but it doesn't hurt to examine a few from the community to help understand what they can make to commemorate the Armored Paws update.

5 builds that perfectly fit Minecraft's Armored Paws update

1) Armor Shop

Construct new wolf armor and more by building a Minecraft armor shop (Image via u/Danny-OG/Reddit)

With the arrival of wolf armor in Minecraft Armored Paws update, it wouldn't hurt to have a place to craft it along with other pieces of armor. Players could even implement a smithing table to trim their armor if they have the necessary smithing templates to make that a reality. This build uses conventional blocks like different wood types, copper, and deepslate to convey a humble aesthetic that can fit in most settings.

Players should ensure to fill the armory shop with smithing tables, crafting tables, anvils, furnaces, and perhaps a few armor stands if they don't want to create wolf armor on its own. Storage blocks are also a must for storing the armadillo scutes necessary to craft wolf armor and keep their pooches a little bit more protected.

2) Dye Shop

A dye shop can allow Minecraft players to customize their newly-made wolf armor (Image via u/Meriian/Reddit)

Wolf armor in Minecraft's Armored Paws update isn't just functional, it can be fashionable as well. Players can dye wolf armor to add a little customization to their favorite canine companions, and a dye shop build would fit this desire perfectly. This build utilizes mostly wooden blocks such as planks, logs, and barrels, but also implements greenery like glowberries, dirt, and azalea leaves.

This creates an earthen aesthetic that fits the fact that dyes come from the natural world in Minecraft. However, players will want to make sure they stock their shop with dyes to be used (or even sold). It wouldn't hurt to have a few dye-filled cauldrons if they're on Bedrock Edition so the dyeing process can be as pain-free and varied as possible.

3) Dog House for Tamed Wolves

Minecraft fans can keep their tamed wolves cozy and secure in a well-built dog house (Image via u/Pierigin/Reddit)

Since Minecraft's Armored Paws is heavily dedicated to keeping a player's tamed wolves safe, why not go the extra mile and create a dog house for them? This build utilizes stripped spruce logs and acacia planks in its construction, and these wood types should be easy to collect. The entryway made of trapdoors is a nice way to bring dimension to the build along with the acacia fence blocks.

An upper deck is utilized for keeping an eye on the horizon or relaxing after a day of work, and a bone in an item frame is placed under the entryway to make clear that this build is a canine domain. Even better, players can use this build concept and make the interior as roomy as possible to ensure all their tamed wolves have a place to rest and stay safe from most outside threats.

4) Armadillo House

This Minecraft house build heralds the arrival of the armadillo mob nicely (Image via u/MarchiWORX_YT/Reddit)

If Minecraft fans can't get enough of the armadillo mob, then this themed house should make it known for all to see. While it seems like it might be a resource-intensive build, the majority of this armadillo house is constructed out of brown terracotta, brown wool, and brown concrete. Due to their differing color shades, players can combine them to create a very believable armadillo.

Since this build is mostly made of wool, it's best to keep it away from fire or lava. It might also be prudent to place a lightning rod away from it to attract any potentially hazardous lightning strikes. For maximum aesthetics, players could place this build in a savanna or badland biome so that nearby armadillos can even stop by to gaze at the hard work.

5) Wild Wolf Enclosure

A wild wolf enclosure could make for a nice attraction in a Minecraft zoo thanks to the new wolf variants (Image via JustMatthew/YouTube)

If players have a little building block know-how to make the wolf head on this build, it would be a fantastic option for a zoo post-Armored Paws update. With a hefty amount of white concrete blocks, some earthen blocks like grass and tree saplings, and glass blocks for environmental viewing, players can quickly create this build's interior and exterior where wild wolves of all types can live comfortably.

The trickiest aspect of the build comes from the wolf head up top, which isn't mandatory. But if players can combine various colored concrete blocks along with their wool counterparts, piecing together the visage of a wolf shouldn't be too tough. It might help to examine the in-game wolf head sprite as a point of reference though, just to be safe.