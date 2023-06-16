7 best build tips and tricks for Minecraft 1.20

Even after the release of the Minecraft 1.20 update, building structures will remain at the helm of this age-old sandbox title. Players have spent thousands of hours building various structures, whether small huts or massive cities, for more than a decade. Over the years, the community has learned new tricks to make their buildings more beautiful and thoughtful.

After every update, loads of new players jump into the game and play it for the first time. Hence, these are some tips that they can use to improve their buildings and structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other tips and tricks out there.

Adding realism and six other valuable tips and tricks for building in Minecraft 1.20

1) Mixing blocks and patterns

Players can mix different patterns and blocks to enhance further the look of their builds in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

A single pattern or block type looks aesthetically pleasing, but if players want something new and different, they can try to mix and match the designs, colors, and block types. For example, if a structure is made up of gray stones, users can replace some with sandstone or cobblestone to make it look more rusty and unique.

Different colored blocks with the same pattern can also be used.

2) Beautifying farms

Players can create a structure around the farm to make them look more pleasing in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Reddit)

Farms are areas or contraptions from which players can obtain massive items or blocks. However, they are not the most aesthetically pleasing to look at. Some farms can be just a bunch of random blocks and redstone connections. Hence, it can be covered by creating a beautiful structure around it.

The structure can either represent what the farm is for or be a unique structure that matches the theme of the rest of the area.

3) Using small blocks for details

Small blocks like buttons, pressure plates, etc., enhance the overall detail of a structure in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Players can quickly build a straight and simple exterior and interior of a structure. However, depth and detail can be added by adding layers using small blocks like buttons, pressure plates, slabs, trapdoors, etc.

These blocks do not have a practical purpose and are solely present to enhance the depth and detail of a structure.

4) Adding indoor greenery

Players can add flowers and small plants inside their builds in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Despite ample greenery outside survival bases, players can add small plants and flowers inside their houses. Even leaf blocks can be placed on top of a fence block to make it look like a plant.

Glowberry vines can be hung from the ceiling to beautify an interior further.

5) Kitchen and living area

Kitchen and living areas can be built in Minecraft 1.20, even though they are not completely useful (Image via Mojang)

Though the game still does not have proper indoor furniture for players to sit and relax in, existing blocks can be utilized as make-do chairs, tables, couches, etc.

Additionally, they can make a kitchen in their bases where they have a smoker to cook food and chests to store coal and food items.

6) Adding gradient

Players can add gradient to blocks to add more detailed design to builds in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Many structures can drastically improve their visuals if a specific gradient is added to them whenever there is a change from one block to another. Of course, the clear-cut lines of block changes look clean. If users want something more smooth, they can use various blocks generally not used for building to add the gradient look.

7) Adding realism to builds

A bell in front of a house, even though iron doors can be opened or even broken easily in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Though players can build structures with certain aspects that are impossible in real life, users can create a long bridge suspended in the air without support. While these builds will technically do the job, users can add more realism to them to make them look better.

