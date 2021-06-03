"Best crossover": Fans react as Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound reviews the McDonald's BTS Meal 

GeorgeNotFound's food reviews are officially back, and much to the amusement of fans, this time around it was the BTS meal which was put to the test.

Of late, the 24-year old Minecraft star seems to have developed quite the knack of hosting food reviews on Twitter, having given glowing reviews of various items on the MrBeast Burger menu including the popular Dream burger.

I tried the BTS meal… pic.twitter.com/hbxC3Yk4VT — George (@GeorgeNootFound) June 2, 2021

In his latest segment, he kicked things up a notch by surprising fans with an exclusive review of the BTS meal, comprising 10 chicken nuggets, a Coke, a large fries and two special dipping sauces - Cajun and Sweet Chili.

"The BTS meal isn't actually available in the UK but I've done some magic to get these two new sauces. I also just realized it was meant to come with some custom packaging but I've just got the normal one. Like what's up with that BTS? "

The aforementioned confusion surrounding the lack of customized BTS-themed packaging was eventually cleared after he sheepishly informed fans that he thought the nugget box was meant to have special packaging as well.

just realised it did have the BTS packaging, I thought the nugget box was meant to have the packaging looool pic.twitter.com/sbdYJYP2PT — George (@GeorgeNotFound) June 2, 2021

With no further ado, GeorgeNotFound then proceeded to review the BTS meal, replete with his trademark quips and humor, which resulted in a barrage of reactions online.

GeorgeNotFound x The BTS Meal wins hearts online

Fast food giant McDonalds recently pulled off a major marketing masterstroke by bringing on board the world's most popular septet, the Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, for an exclusive meal collaboration.

GeorgeNotFound recently joined the likes of fellow streamer Corpse Husband in procuring a BTS meal, as he enthusiastically proceeded to share his verdict on the fast-selling item:

"It's good but I just prefer ketchup with the chicken nuggets. I don't know, maybe I'm just boring! Let's try the Cajun sauce. Oh is it yellow or green, I don't even know cause I'm colorblind so. I prefer this one to the sweet chili because I feel like it's too sweet. I like this one cause it's more savory . I would actually give this Cajun sauce an 8 or a 9 , I like this one a lot. Sweet Chili on the other hand, a 6, it's alright. "

He ended his review on a rather adventurous note as he mixed both the sauces together, only to regret his decision soon after:

"Don't do that one, that one is not good! Don't do that."

In light of GeorgeNotFound's wholesome BTS meal review, scores of fans took to Twitter to react to their "worlds colliding":

THANK U SO MUCH GEORGE. i literally refused to buy the BTS meal until i knew it was george approved thank god. literaly buying it rn — selma (@twtselma) June 2, 2021

george reviewing the bts meal made me crave it so I bought it LMAO pic.twitter.com/RLrpsoZn8R — gaby⁴⁰⁴ (@belovedgnf) June 2, 2021

how the hell did george manage to get the bts meal in the uk . Is he so pretty he literally just fluttered his eyelashes at the ronald mcdonald ceo or smthn — ro | new fic 📌 (@rowrjtes) June 2, 2021

Many fans also began to intensely speculate about George's whereabouts, considering the fact that the BTS meal is not yet available in the UK.

With reactions coming in thick and fast, GeorgeNotFound continues to expand his repertoire of skills, with "food reviewer" quickly climbing up the list.

