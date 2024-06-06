Best enchantments for fighting breezes in Minecraft 1.21

Minecraft 1.21's breeze mob can be found spawning in trial chambers thanks to the presence of trial spawner blocks. The mob is known for jumping considerable distances and firing its wind charge projectiles that don't deal much direct damage but are capable of causing enough knockback to inflict fall damage at foes. Since this is the case, bringing some enchantments when fighting breezes can be helpful.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best weapon and armor enchantments to use when battling breezes. Players are always free to use the enchantments that suit them best in Minecraft, but some should prove particularly effective at bringing down breeze mobs in trial chambers.

Five of the best enchantments to beat breezes in Minecraft 1.21

1) Feather Falling

Feather Falling eliminates one of the breeze's main sources of damage in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even though the breeze's wind charges don't deal much damage on impact, they can knock targets pretty far up or back, which can result in players taking fall damage if they catch the detonation radius of a wind charge. Feather Falling may be the best general-use enchantment for dealing with the breeze, as it reduces the fall damage.

With reduced fall damage, players don't have much to fear from the breeze since its wind charges only deal a sliver of damage when they make a direct impact on the target that most armor can absorb easily.

2) Fire Aspect

This Minecraft enchantment can help beat breezes without chasing them around (Image via Mojang)

Because the breeze is such an agile mob in Minecraft 1.21, landing enough melee strikes on it to kill it can be a pain. This is where the Fire Aspect enchantment comes in, as it's capable of igniting a target and dealing fire damage to it.

Granted, the fire will eventually dissipate from the breeze, but this enchantment is a great way to keep damaging the mob as it leaps around.

3) Protection

Protection is just an all-around positive enchantment to use in Minecraft 1.21 for combat (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are having a hard time getting a hold of the Feather Falling enchantment, then the Protection enchantment can be a nice alternative. This enchantment reduces damage from nearly every source, including fall damage and direct hit damage from the breeze's wind charge projectile.

With even low-level Protection, players can negate most of the damage from the breeze. Protection is just a great general-use enchantment overall, but it can still help players stay safe as they battle breezes.

4) Knockback

Knockback can help Minecraft players position a breeze during battle (Image via Mojang)

Giving the breeze a taste of its own medicine can be achieved with the Knockback enchantment, which will launch targets hit with the enchanted weapon in the direction the player is facing. With this in mind, players can strike a breeze and place it in a position where it can't easily escape from additional melee attacks, effectively leaving the breeze helpless.

Although this enchantment takes a little practice to use against the breeze since it jumps around so much, with the right applications, players can use Knockback effectively to place the breeze in a corner.

5) Sharpness

Sharpness improves melee combat against Minecraft 1.21's breezes (Image via Mojang)

Sharpness improves the damage output of melee weapons like swords and axes, making it a great enchantment to use for combat in general but also against breezes. Since breezes can reflect projectiles fired at them, players have to get up close and personal to battle breezes, and Sharpness makes it easier to take down breezes in fewer melee strikes.

Breezes don't have much health in general, so Sharpness can help players defeat this mob quickly and effectively so they don't allow the creature to hop around and fire wind charges.

