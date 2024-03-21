Best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.80.23 Beta and Preview

Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.23 was released on March 20, 2024, and brings along a small collection of features, additions, changes, and tweaks, as well as a plethora of different bug fixes. The experimental update is currently available for Xbox One and Series X|S, Playstation 4, Windows 10/11 PCs, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Although this particular preview isn't loaded with content compared to some of its counterparts, there are still a few highlights that should be positives for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition moving forward. They may be tweaked over time by Mojang, but it doesn't hurt to examine what upsides Preview 1.20.80.23 is bringing to the table.

Five of the best features, additions, and changes in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.23

1) Additional Friends UI Improvements

Minecraft Bedrock's Friends tab received a few improvements to its UI in Preview 1.20.80.23 (Image via Mojang)

Over the last few Minecraft Bedrock previews, Mojang has introduced a new in-game UI, and changes have been made to the Friends tab and its functions in Minecraft Preview 1.20.80.23. Searches will now give partial results while entering queries, recommended and suggested friends have been added to the list in the "Search for Players" menu, and a QR code has been added for sharing contact info.

Moreover, a button has been introduced that allows players to copy their Microsoft/Xbox Live gamertag and post it elsewhere, which should help fans find their friends and mutual acquaintances somewhat easier than before.

2) Trial Chamber Explorer Maps

New explorer maps in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.23 will help them find trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft 1.21 update's trial chambers are still a work in progress ahead of their full release. Still, Mojang made finding these loot-filled structures a bit easier in Preview 1.20.80.23 with the introduction of trial chamber exploration maps. These maps already existed for finding other structures, so it was only natural for those pointing out trial chambers to be added.

By trading with a cartographer villager who has reached the Journeyman profession level or higher, players have an opportunity to trade for a trial chamber explorer map to help find their way to the copper-laced structure. Granted, not every cartographer villager will offer this trade, but those who spend plenty of time in villages should be able to trade for one quickly.

3) Broadened Wolf Variant Spawning Rules

Minecraft's new wolf variants have had their spawning conditions tweaked (Image via Mojang)

Mojang surprised quite a few players in recent weeks when Java snapshots and Bedrock previews introduced eight new wolf mob variants. While each wolf mob had a specific biome where it could spawn, these requirements have been somewhat broadened to accommodate certain wolf variants. Specifically, subsets of certain biomes will now spawn the appropriate wolf mob as expected.

Specifically, the Minecraft wolf variant changes below are in effect in Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.23 regardless of how they're spawned into the game world, including via spawn eggs and commands:

Rusty wolf variants will now appear in all jungle biomes and their variations.

Spotted wolf variants will now appear in all savanna biomes and their variations.

Striped wolf variants will now appear in all badland biomes and their variants.

4) Summoned Wolf Bug Fix

A preexisting wolf-taming bug in previous Minecraft Bedrock Previews has been addressed (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft fans welcomed new wolf variants, recent Bedrock previews resulted in an unexpected bug. When wolf mobs were spawned through the use of the /summon command, they couldn't be tamed like their naturally spawning counterparts or those spawned with a spawn egg. Fortunately, Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.23 has addressed this issue.

From Preview 1.20.80.23 onward, players should be able to spawn wolves with the /summon command and tame them with bones without any form of adverse bugs occurring.

5) A Battery-Saving iOS Fix

A particularly surprising Minecraft bug on iOS has been fixed in Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.23 (Image via Mojang)

After being reported to Mojang's feedback site over two years ago, a particularly odd bug related to Pocket Edition on iOS seemed to reemerge in Bedrock version 1.20.62. Specifically, some iOS devices experienced a bug where after exiting a game world, they would be unable to automatically lock and go into Sleep Mode, leading to the device remaining on and increasing battery drain.

Fortunately, this problem has been addressed in Bedrock Preview 1.20.80.23. While it may not have occurred on every iOS device, it's great that Mojang was able to put this longstanding game bug to bed.