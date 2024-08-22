5 best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.30.24 beta and preview

Minecraft Preview 1.21.30.24 for Bedrock Edition debuted on August 21, 2024, and brought with it plenty of tweaks and changes while introducing a few features as well. As with many of these previews, many tweaks implemented aren't immediately noticeable during gameplay, and some are likely to be missed unless fans are studious readers of Preview 1.21.30.24's patch notes.

In case Minecraft players would prefer a few highlights from Preview 1.21.30.24, now seems to be a good time to examine the best features and changes implemented in this Bedrock Edition beta.

Five of the best features, changes, and fixes in Minecraft Preview 1.21.30.24 for Bedrock Edition

1) Tweak to Bundle Recipe unlocking

The recipe for crafting bundles in Minecraft previews should now be easier to unlock (Image via Mojang)

Bundles are making a comeback after initially being slated for the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, and they just made their way to Minecraft Bedrock previews as well. Additionally, Preview 1.21.30.24 made crafting these storage container items a little easier thanks to a tweak to their crafting recipe unlocking. Specifically, the recipe for bundles will now unlock whenever players pick up string or leather.

For players who may not be familiar with bundles already, this should help notify them that bundles can be crafted once toggled on as an Experimental Feature.

2) Mobs can now use the Mace Smash attack

Players won't be the only ones capable of using the mace's smash attack after this Minecraft preview (Image via Mojang)

The mace introduced in Minecraft 1.21 is widely known for its smash attack, which can deal devastating damage when landed in midair. However, until Preview 1.21.30.24, only players could use the smash attack, even if they equipped a mob with a mace through the use of things like commands or dispensers. Now, however, mobs equipped with the mace can use the smash attack as well.

Granted, equipping a mob with a mace and putting it in a situation where it can actually use the smash attack is a different process, but at least the possibility is there for the taking.

3) The new template screen

Minecraft Preview 1.21.30.24 has introduced a new way to create worlds (Image via Mojang)

It's no secret that many Minecraft worlds, add-ons, and more have made themselves available on the in-game marketplace over the years. Preview 1.21.30.24 has introduced a way to enjoy this content by creating a new world built around it directly from the world creation menu. This comes in the form of the overhauled template menu.

By using downloaded content from the marketplace, the template menu allows players to generate a new in-game world using the instructions of a piece of DLC directly from the world creation menu. This streamlines the creation of worlds that require a focus on content found in the marketplace.

4) Fox Health has been brought in line with Java Edition

Minecraft's fox mobs will now have the same health total in both of the game's major editions (Image via Mojang)

Parity between Minecraft Bedrock and Java has been Mojang's focus in several recent Bedrock previews and full updates. While this change in Preview 1.21.30.24 is a very small one, it's another step toward bringing Bedrock and Java Edition into a more similar gameplay space with each other.

This change has ensured that fox mobs will have ten health points as they do in Java Edition, bringing the two iterations of the game a little closer by comparison even though they still have many differences.

5) An important crash fix

A particularly problematic Bedrock crash has been fixed (Image via Mojang Feedback)

After the update 1.21.2 Hotfix, importing texture/resource packs in Bedrock Edition occasionally could result in a crash, which was obviously a problem for fans who love to customize their experience. Fortunately, Preview 1.21.30.24 has fixed this crash that happened due to a bug (classified in Mojang's bug reporter page as MC-184728) that was causing a null pointer error when textures were loaded.

Long story short, after downloading this preview, players should be able to import custom textures as needed without needing to worry about any crashes to the desktop/dashboard.

