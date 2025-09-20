5 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110 update

Minecraft is getting the awaited Copper Age update very soon, and it brings some great features to improve the gameplay experience. The third game drop of 2025 will finally make copper more useful, and players are very excited for it. While the wait continues, here are the five best features announced with the 1.21.110 update for the Bedrock Edition.
5 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110
1) Copper golems
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Many players will consider the copper golems to be the star of the Copper Age update, and rightly so. This new mob is a wonderful addition to the blocky world, as it will make Minecraft more lively. Not only that, but the copper golem will also help players sort their items from the copper chest to the wooden or trapped chests.
There is one more reason this mob is special: it opens the possibility of Mojang Studios adding mobs that lost the now-defunct Mob Vote. The copper golem was first introduced in 2021, and it lost to the allay. If the developers can open the archives and bring back a lost mob, why not continue the trend and add more, such as the crab, the tuff golem, penguins, etc?
2) Copper lanterns and torches
Copper lanterns and torches are some of the most underrated and overlooked features of the upcoming game drop. These new light sources will massively improve the game's aesthetics. The copper lantern and torch have a green glow that goes very well with some builds, and the option to have a different light color is always wonderful.
The copper lantern is even better because it goes through all the stages of oxidation and changes color with time. Players can also wax this item to prevent it from oxidizing and preserve the orange color.
3) Shelf
Coming to Minecraft in the upcoming game drop, the shelf is yet another interesting item for two reasons: it offers a fantastic mechanic of storing up to three stacks of items that can be swapped with the item in the player's main hand, and it can be powered using redstone to improve its functionality.
All builders who prefer form over function can just use it as a decorative item and create some unique structures. What makes the shelf special is that it is very close to a vertical block in Minecraft. Perhaps the developers might add more vertical blocks in the future, offering players more options to build with.
4) Copper golem statues
The copper golem has a unique quality, wherein it turns into a stationary statue after going through the final stage of oxidation. Players can also change the statue's pose and place it wherever they want.
This aspect of the golem is great for builders who need more items to decorate their structures. What's even better is that players can turn the statues back into functional copper golems by using an axe to remove the oxidation.
5) Copper tools and weapons
Mojang Studios is finally set to add useful functional features for copper, something that many feel should have been a part of the game since copper's introduction. Now, players can craft copper tools, weapons, and even an armor set like any other metal in the game.
Copper tools and weapons are more durable than their stone counterparts but inferior compared to iron tools and weapons. The copper horse armor is another bonus that improves this metal's functionality.
These were the five best features coming to Bedrock with the 1.21.110 update. The update's release date has not been announced yet. However, the Minecraft Live event is scheduled for September 27, 2025, and the developers will likely announce the release date at the event.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!