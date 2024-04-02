7 best features to try in Minecraft snapshots (2024)

Mojang Studios' complete focus is now on the upcoming Minecraft 1.20.5 and 1.21 updates. The developers are constantly releasing new snapshots with new features and fixing their resultant issues. Snapshots are a great way for game enthusiasts to test soon-to-come additions and changes.

Here is a list of upcoming features that players should check out in Minecraft snapshots for the 1.20.5 and 1.21 updates.

7 great additions in 2024 Minecraft snapshots

1) Wolf armor

Wolf armor is one of the most popular upcoming features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Before Mojang Studios hosted its annual live event in 2023, it introduced Armadillo as a candidate for the mob vote competition. The moment players learned that the new mob would drop scutes that could be crafted into wolf armor, the armadillo instantly became their favorite. It won the mob vote competition and was confirmed for the forthcoming update.

Wolf armor in Minecraft can be crafted using six armadillo scutes and can be placed on a tamed wolf. It has limited durability but can be dyed in any color available.

Thankfully, the wolf armor will arrive in the Minecraft 1.20.5 update, rather than 1.21.

2) Mace

Mace is a new melee weapon coming with the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

For quite some years, Mojang Studios didn't introduce a new melee weapon in Minecraft. But for the 1.21 update, a brand new one called Mace will be added. This hammer-like weapon has a unique damage mechanic. The higher a player's falling height will be, the more damage a mace will deal if the player lands a blow on an entity.

The new weapon can be crafted using breeze rods and a heavy core, both of which are new items found in new trial chambers.

3) Wolf variants

Different wolves will spawn in different biomes for the first time in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since the addition of wolves to Minecraft, only one kind of wolf spawned in the world. However, the 1.20.5 update will bring in eight new variants of wolves. Here is a list of all variants of the mob and the biomes each will spawn in:

Ashen wolf: Snowy taiga.

Snowy taiga. Black wolf: Old-growth pine taiga.

Old-growth pine taiga. Chestnut wolf: Old-growth spruce taiga.

Old-growth spruce taiga. Rusty wolf: Sparse jungle.

Sparse jungle. Snowy wolf: Grove.

Grove. Spotted wolf: Savanna plateau.

Savanna plateau. Striped wolf: Wooded badlands.

Wooded badlands. Woods wolf: Forest.

4) Crafter

A crafter can automatically craft items with a redstone signal (Image via Mojang Studios)

When Crafter was first introduced, many players rejoiced and labeled it one of the best new Minecraft features in a long time. This block lets players craft items automatically when a redstone signal is passed through it.

Individual crafting slots can be enabled or disabled based on the crafting recipe, and a dispenser can be attached to it to fill the crafting slots automatically. This new block will arrive in the game with the 1.21 update.

5) Trial chambers

The trial chamber is a new structure coming with the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The trial chamber is one of the main new features that will be added with the Minecraft 1.21 update. This structure is generated underground in the Overworld realm and is made up of new tuff and copper blocks. As the name indicates, it will be filled with various challenges like traps, new trial spawners summoning different hostile mobs, and more.

If players enter the structure with a bad omen effect, it will begin an ominous event inside the structure, causing trial spawners to summon stronger hostile mobs. The new breeze and bogged mobs will also spawn in the new structure.

6) Breeze

Breeze is a brand new mob in the upcoming 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Breeze in Minecraft is a new wind-inspired hostile mob coming with the 1.21 update. This mob will exclusively spawn in the trial chambers and shoot wind charge projectiles toward players. It has the ability to zoom across the room quickly and shoot.

Upon death, this mob drops breeze rods that can be used to craft wind charges and the new mace. Breeze mob spawns from a particular trial spawner that is surrounded by chiseled tuff blocks.

7) Wind charge

Wind charges are a great new ranged weapon (Image via Mojang Studios)

When Breeze was introduced, Mojang Studios explained how the mob would shoot wind charge projectiles toward players. Soon enough, the ranged weapon an obtainable item was added. Players can kill breeze mobs, obtain their breeze rods, and craft them into wind charges.

These projectile weapons knock any entity away and also interact with certain blocks like levers and trapdoors. Players can also use wind charges on themselves to get a jump boost.