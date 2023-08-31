3 best geopolitical Minecraft servers to create a new world order

Minecraft has advanced far beyond its modest origins. Players may now use it as a realistic platform to build their own worlds, scenarios, and even geopolitical landscapes. Countless types of multiplayer servers have developed over the years, and some of the most popular are survival types. In this post, we'll look at three of the best Minecraft servers that let users create a whole new universe.

These servers — CCNet, RulerCraft, and MoxMC — boast a sizable playerbase and have established themselves as leaders in the scene.

Geopolitical Minecraft servers where you can create a new world order

1) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC uses a variety of game mechanisms and obstacles to advance geopolitical games. The server challenges players to the limits of their abilities and strategic thinking with its resource-constrained survival scenarios and furious PvP combat. It places a special emphasis on battle and conquest, allowing one to participate in titanic conflicts and besieges.

MoxMC honors both tactical nous and individual talent. Players can ascend to the top through their own skills and become the most powerful force in the Minecraft universe with the help of a leveling system that improves their abilities. MoxMC also provides a variety of weapons and gear. Players are drawn to the server because of its concentration on fierce PvP warfare, as it fosters a fun and competitive environment.

This incredible server even features vehicles like tanks, planes, and catapults that are added via plugins, so you don't even need modded Minecraft.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) RulerCraft

IP address: play.rulercraft.com

RulerCraft gives users a clean slate to build their own empires from scratch. Players are given the freedom to design the civilizations of their dreams thanks to the abundance of available building materials, architectural styles, and terrain variations.

RulerCraft allows them to build expansive cities, opulent palaces, or towering defenses. The server promotes alliance-building, trade, and resource competition, with the goal of having the most dominant architectural designs create a new world order.

It offers a full-scale earth with all of the continents. Players are also able to set their own cultures and religions and have every right to wage war against another Minecraft nation. You're able to hold an occupation on this server with a sturdy economy, automatic price changes, and more.

RulerCraft lets players determine the server's fate with a Senate that votes on new features, staff promotions, bans/ban appeals, and more. It's incredibly fun and remains receptive to players' suggestions.

Average player count: 30 - 100

3) CCNet

IP address: play.ccnetmc.com

Comet Craft Network, also known as CCNet, is a unique Minecraft server that emphasizes geopolitical gaming. Players may create and sculpt their own nations in CCNet thanks to its distinctive blend of tactics, alliances, and diplomacy. Each player lives in a small town that holds the potential to evolve into a thriving city-state, a regional power, and eventually a superpower on a global scale.

In CCNet, planning is essential. Players' tasks include resource management, forming alliances with other countries, and negotiating the constantly shifting political terrain. For those looking to establish their domination in a large-scale Minecraft world, CCNet offers an opportunity to fortify, command armies, and engage in war with other countries.

Players can build warships, ground vehicles, and tons of different types of aircraft to command the land, water, and sky.

Average player count: 50 - 200

That concludes our foray into the top geopolitical Minecraft servers on offer. Players are encouraged to try these selections and embark on riveting adventures.