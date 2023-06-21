7 best Minecraft 1.20 servers for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft's 1.20 update is approaching its third full week of release, and players are enjoying the new Trails & Tales features across platforms and devices. Regardless of whether fans are playing on Java or Bedrock Edition, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The same can be said for multiplayer, where tons of popular servers have also updated to the 1.20 version of the game.

Many Minecraft servers have not only updated to 1.20 but have also added the cross-version ability for players to enjoy the game between Java and Bedrock Editions.

If Minecraft Bedrock fans are looking for some great servers to join after updating to Trails & Tales, there certainly isn't any lack of options.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Bosscraft and other Bedrock 1.20-compatible Minecraft servers worth checking out

1) Hypixel

Still widely considered the best Minecraft server out there, Hypixel allows players to enjoy it on both Java and Bedrock Edition. With incredibly in-depth game modes, like its renowned Survival and SkyBlock worlds, as well as dozens of minigames, there's always something to do on Hypixel.

The server is massive and has a large player count at all times of the day. However, some Minecraft fans may appreciate this as an opportunity to meet fellow players.

2) Applecraft

A Canadian Java and Bedrock server, Applecraft possesses multiple worlds to meet players' gameplay needs. Its survival world is well-developed with a player-driven economy and custom shops. Meanwhile, the server possesses a minigame world complete with regular events as well as a Creative Mode world where fans can build to their heart's content.

The player count is a bit smaller than mega-servers like Hypixel, which may also fit Minecraft fans' preferences a bit better.

3) Blossomcraft

A laid-back Minecraft server for both Java and Bedrock, Blossomcraft not only supports 1.20 gameplay but also 1.19 for players who haven't updated the game quite yet. The server is focused on PvE cooperative gameplay, allowing players to keep their inventory upon death and prohibiting griefing and non-sanctioned PvP.

Competitive Minecraft fans may not consider this their ideal server, but it does have plenty to offer fans who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere. This SMP experience can be a great place to kick back after a long day and enjoy a traditional in-game experience with plenty of quality-of-life inclusions.

4) Bosscraft

A smaller-scale server that still has plenty of personality, Bosscraft features two separate persistent SMP worlds and a SkyBlock world complete with world bosses. The server also does what it can to avoid any pay-to-win labels by only offering items in the currency shop that can be acquired through gameplay.

The two SMP worlds are split between Red and Blue. Minecraft players can experience the Blue world, which has been around for quite some time. The Red world is relatively new and provides more opportunities to carve out a presence.

5) CraftYourTown

For players that value community and cooperation, CraftYourTown is a server that focuses heavily on the Towny plugin. CYT operates heavily on players building and crafting together and starting towns or entire cities across the game map. However, this server isn't just vanilla Towny, it includes a plethora of custom content to keep players engaged.

Complete with jobs, a biome changer for chunks, custom items/weapons/tools/armor, and weekly events, CraftYourTown will keep players enjoying its constant content stream in unison.

6) NeoNetwork

Many servers offer up traditional gameplay modes like SkyBlock, Prison, and standard Survival Multiplayer. NeoNetwork offers these with a litany of commands and quality-of-life features to keep players from ending up in tedious situations. Grinding is still expected, but fans are certainly used to this in Minecraft gameplay in general.

NeoNetwork tends to keep its player count at a medium size in the hundreds, which may make it a great alternative to the packed top servers that players often encounter.

7) Minehut

Although it's technically a server hosting platform, Minehut is unique in that it allows players to enter it as a physical server in itself. From here, players can head out and create their own server on Minehut or visit those that are created by other fans. There are thousands to choose from, many of which are quite unique and some that are borderline wacky.

Regardless of whether players are making or entering a server, there are tons of archetypes available. Many servers host minigames, and some utilize Minehut's growing catalog of add-ons to provide an interesting and compelling experience that meets the needs of many different fans.

