10 best Minecraft 1.21 resource packs

One of the coolest features of Minecraft is its resource packs. These are community-made texture bundles that override all of the game's default textures, allowing for a totally new look and feel for the game. And with 1.21 introducing the impressive new trial chamber, along with a plethora of other content, now is the perfect time to find an exciting texture pack to try out.

Detailed below are 10 of the best texture packs available for Minecraft 1.21, along with what makes these texture packs so incredible.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

10 amazing 1.21 Minecraft resource packs

1) Faithless

Faithless is the perfect blend of style and substance (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/faithless-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

Trending

Faithless is a truly incredible 1.21 resource pack. What makes this pack stand out from the rest are the detailed yet clean and colorful yet easy-on-the-eyes textures. It's a perfect blend of everything a player could want in a resource pack.

What pushes Faithless to another level of texture pack, however, is the adorable revamp of all the different item icons in the game. Now, this is nothing new on the surface; all texture packs redo the textures of items. However, Faithless goes above and beyond, giving all Minecraft items cute new designs unlike anything else out there.

2) Pixlli

Pixlli feels like an enhanced version of the base game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/pixlli-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

Pixlli is an amazing vanilla plus resource pack. Vanilla plus refers to community content, such as resource packs, datapacks, or Minecraft mods that feel like they could be parts of the base game. Pixlli is a great example of a resource pack that takes the game's base textures and makes them more detailed.

3) Dandelion

Dandelion is one of the best cartoony resource packs (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/dandelion-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

Dandelion is a gorgeous 16x16 resolution texture pack. The textures in this pack are more cartoonish than the vanilla textures, but still similar enough to have the same feel. The colors used are also significantly different than normal, often venturing over into pastels normally unused in vanilla textures.

4) Bare Bones

Bare Bones is an iconic resource pack (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/bare-bones-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

Bare Bones is a deceptively simple texture pack. At first glance, it might look like an 8x8 texture pack, but it's actually still 16x16. The art style used, however, is incredibly simple and is based on the art of the game's cinematic trailers. This is why it is such a great texture pack: it feels like the vanilla game, due to resembling the trailers, but also has a totally new vibe.

5) John Smith Legacy

John Smith Legacy brings another level of detail to textures (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/john-smith-legacy-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

John Smith Legacy is one of the best-known texture packs, and for good reason. It's an incredibly detailed texture pack, pushing the game's visuals to a new level. This is one of the best texture packs out there for those who enjoy medieval builds, as the darker colors and increased details make for amazing Minecraft castles.

6) Full Bright

A woodland mansion with and without the Full Bright texture pack (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/fullbright-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

Minecraft's Full Bright resource pack is quite a simple one. Rather than changing the game's textures, Full Bright is instead focused on making it easier to see in the dark. This pack accomplishes this by treating the entire world as if it had a light level of 15 when it comes to the player's visual. Full Bright is one of 1.21's best texture packs solely due to the utility it offers players.

7) Easy Blocks

Easy Blocks is an amazing stylized resource pack (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/easy-blocks-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

Easy Blocks is similar to Bare Bones in that both are 16x16 texture packs that intend to resemble more simplistic texture packs. This is a more playful and cartoonish resource pack. Textures are softer and easier to look at, making even dangerous Minecraft trial chambers feel safe.

Easy Blocks is a great option for players who enjoy the playful vibes of 8x8 texture packs and the artistic stylings of 16x16 resource packs.

8) Digs' Simple

Digs' Simple is one of the best 8x8 texture packs out there (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/digs-simple-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

Digs' Simple, also known as Digs' for short, is a simplified 8x8 texture pack. Most texture packs increase the number of pixels in textures, adding depth and detail, so these simplified packs stand out from most for going in the other direction. Digs' textures are simplistic, but in a way that's more cute than reductive. This adorable art style makes Digs' such a great Minecraft 1.21 texture pack.

9) Alacrity

Trial chambers are a great spot to see Alacrity's cartoon flair (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/alacrity-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

Alacrity is quite a fun texture pack. Most of its textures resemble other darker-toned texture packs, like the previously mentioned John Smith Legacy. However, it has an incredible cartoony flourish, showcased amazingly in blocks like Minecraft's new copper bulbs and trial spawners. This leads to a very visually unique texture pack that would make any 1.21 playthrough one of a kind.

10) SummerFields

The very detailed textures of the SummerFields pack (Image via Mojang Studios)

Download Link: https://resourcepack.net/summerfields-resource-pack/#gsc.tab=0

SummerFields is an amazing 32x32 resource pack. This texture pack is one of the most detailed available for 1.21. This is best exemplified in trial chambers. New Minecraft copper blocks, such as trapdoors and grates, look fantastic and are particularly highly detailed. However, even the normally flat surfaces of copper blocks feature detailed shading with the SummerFields texture pack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback