Minecraft 1.21: All items confirmed for the update

Minecraft is being showered with new content. Players are all excited about the official arrival of the 1.21 update since it will be one of the biggest patches the game has seen in a long time. One reason gamers are eagerly waiting for this update is that it will offer changes players have been asking for a really long time.

This article will list all the new items confirmed to be arriving in Minecraft with the 1.21 update.

Items confirmed in Minecraft 1.21 update

Bogged in the trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

While many great mobs have been confirmed to be coming with the upcoming update, such as the breeze and the bogged, these items have stolen the show:

Heavy core

The heavy core (Image via Mojang Studios)

The heavy core is going to be one of the rarest items in Minecraft and can be found by opening the vault. It is used to make the mace, a brand-new weapon added to the game after years. Minecraft's heavy core can only be found and not crafted in any way, just like the saddle.

Breeze rod

The breeze rod can be used to make the mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

The breeze rod is another interesting item added to the game and can be obtained by defeating the breeze mob found in trial chambers. Just like the blaze rod, which can be obtained by defeating the blaze in the nether, this item has multiple uses. The most important of them is that it's used to make the mace.

Vault

The vault in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

The vault is one of the first things to be introduced in the upcoming Minecraft update. This is a unique item that can be found in the mysterious trial chambers. The vault houses rare loot and works as an improved chest by allowing players to open it only once. This ensures that every gamer gets an item and doesn't just see an empty chest.

Trial key

The trial key (image via Mojang Studios)

The vault requires a key to open it. This is the trial key found in the trial chambers. Since you can't open a vault without this item, neither the vault nor the key is useful without the other. Players will have to find the latter first and then the vault to open it and get rare loot, preferably the heavy core.

New arrows

New tipped arrows in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

With the arrival of a lot of new mobs in the game, players will now get fresh arrows. The upcoming update will see four different types of these items. These are:

Arrow of infestation

Arrow of oozing

Arrow of weaving

Arrow of wind charging

Ominous bottles

The ominous bottle in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Ominous bottles were recently added to the game with the Ominous Events snapshot update as an experiential feature. It has expanded the Bad Omen event.

Ominous bottles will be found by defeating patrol captains during a raid or by opening vaults in trial chambers. Consuming one of them will grant the Bad Omen effect for a total of 100 minutes.

Mace

The mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

The most exciting and anticipated item coming in the Minecraft 1.21 update is the mace. Players have been asking for a new weapon for years, and Mojang is finally offering it. The mace is crafted using the heavy core and breeze rod, both of which can be found in the trial chambers.

Ominous trial key and vault

The ominous trial key (Image via Mojang Studios)

The ominous trial key is exactly what the name says; it’s a trial key that has been obtained by defeating the ominous trial spawner. So what makes this key different from the regular trial key? It opens the ominous vault, which contains even rarer loot.

New potions

Potion of weaving (Image via Mojang Studios)

Just like the four new arrow types, players are set to get four different potions:

Potion of oozing

Potion of infestation

Potion of weaving

Potion of wind charge

Wind charge

Wind charge (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most exciting additions to the game is the wind charge, and it can be crafted using the breeze rod. Players can throw a wind charge to see a minor explosion. It can also be used to launch other gamers into the air.

Pottery sherds

The newly added pottery sherds (Image via Mojang Studios)

The upcoming update will offer three new pottery sherds:

Flow pottery sherd

Guster pottery sherd

Scrape pottery sherd

These can be obtained from the decorated pots in the trial chambers. As players might have guessed, a lot of the new content is focused on these chambers.

Smithing templates

The new armor trims (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's 1.21 update is adding two new armor trims that can be acquired by opening the vault. These armor trims include:

Bolt armor trim

Flow armor trim

Armor trims are a great way of customizing your gear and personalizing it. There are a lot of different interesting armor trims that players can obtain from different regions in this game.

New spawn eggs

New spawn eggs (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the arrival of new hostile mobs, two new spawn eggs will be available in the update. These are the Breeze spawn egg and the bogged spawn egg. The former spawns inside trial chambers, while the latter is a new type of skeleton mob found in the marshland biome and trial chambers as well.

Trial chambers map

Trial chambers map (Image via Mojang Studios)

The trial chamber is a place that houses a lot of unique items and dangerous mobs. But there is no specific way of finding these palatial structures without the trial chambers map. This item can be obtained by leveling up the cartographer in the new update.

Banner patterns

new banner patterns (Image via Mojang Studios)

The new update will add two new banner patterns — the flow banner and guster banner patterns. These can only be obtained by unlocking the vault using the trial key.