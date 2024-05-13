Best Minecraft Bedrock parkour maps

Parkour is one of Minecraft's classic staple minigames, tasking players with traversing perilous courses that require precise movement skills and top-notch awareness. Due to the minigame's popularity, the community has created countless maps for players to practice or test their parkour skills on, and entire servers either feature parkour as a game mode or use it exclusively.

Just like in Minecraft: Java Edition, there are a ton of great Bedrock Edition parkour maps to choose from. Some can be found and downloaded via the official Bedrock marketplace, but others can be found elsewhere online without any microtransactions attached. Whatever the case, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best Bedrock parkour maps worth checking out.

Five of the best parkour maps for Minecraft Bedrock

1) Parkour Grid

Parkour Grid offers 100 different Minecraft-themed courses and hours of fun (Image via Anibration)

Complete with 100 levels of parkour fun, Parkour Grid is a Minecraft map that has spawned many similar maps, occasionally called "50 levels" or "100 levels". Players are sent into a grid of interconnected parkour courses based on different themes from Mojang's sandbox title that progressively grow in difficulty as players make their way through the game map.

Available for both single-player and multiplayer Minecraft parkour sessions, Parkour Grid's miniaturized courses can take an hour or more to complete depending on a player's skill level, but the feeling of progress is unmistakable and the courses are highly detailed.

2) The Triangle

The Triangle sees Minecraft players traversing a 200-block-tall triangle both inside and out (Image via ItsDandD/YouTube)

If players have ever wanted to scale a quixotic parkour structure, then this is the Minecraft map for them. The Triangle is a 200-block-tall course composed of ten 20x20 levels from the bottom to the top. Players will occasionally need to use their Minecraft parkour skills to scale this course via the massive triangle's interior and exterior, but even more tricks are thrown in.

Specifically, some portions of the course throw in minigames for players to complete as they continue their ascent to the top, throwing in an extra dynamic to traditional parkour gameplay. However, it's important that players tackle this course alone, as the system of command blocks that make The Triangle tick won't operate correctly in multiplayer.

3) Parkour Tag Factory

This Minecraft parkour map is great for larger multiplayer gatherings (Image via PAPISOP)

Inspired by the Parkour Tag minigame made popular by the Minecraft Championships (MCC), this map allows players to enjoy the thrill of Parkour Tag with their friends in a bout of multiplayer madness. Players are assigned as either hunters or runners, and the former must chase down and catch the latter before the timer expires to win each round.

In addition to providing fun Parkour Tag gameplay, Parkour Tag Factory offers the ability to examine the map from above to help understand its layout. It also provides a practice course for players to learn the ropes or improve their parkour skills before diving into a match with friends.

4) 12UN

12UN combines the Minecraft pastimes of parkour and speedrunning (Image via Flugxe/YouTube)

While it may not seem like the most complex parkour map out there, 12UN adds a layer of difficulty by introducing speedrun elements. Minecraft players are tasked with completing 12 separate parkour levels, but they must do so with only twelve seconds on a timer. This forces fans to push their parkour skills and spatial awareness to the extreme to complete each level in time.

It should be noted that this map also comes with eight achievements to collect. There are also some caveats, as using a mouse and keyboard is virtually mandatory since, according to the developer, touch controls simply can't accomplish the movements necessary to complete the map. Moreover, this map is single-player only.

5) Parkour Corridor 4

Parkour Corridor 4 is a gauntlet of tests for parkour players (Image via BloCraft/YouTube)

In a way, the Parkour Corridor 4 map operates in a similar sense to Parkour Grid, but forces players to transition through multiple miniaturized (and themed) parkour stages in a straight line. The 30 levels get more difficult as players progress, and this particular edition of the Parkour Corridor series also allows players to customize their experience with movement trails and speedrun timers.

By completing segments of the map, players can collect Parkour Points that they can redeem for customizations and powerups, ensuring that they make it to the end of the 30-course gauntlet with style.